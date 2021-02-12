For one quarter, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team battled point for point with one of the best teams in the state.
Friday’s game inside Pioneer Fieldhouse was setting up to be a nip and tuck contest.
Then came the second and third quarters in which Edmond North seemingly didn’t miss a shot for minutes at a time. The visiting Lady Huskies turned SHS turnovers and missed shots into transition points as it turned a tie game after one quarter into a large, double-digit lead that it never relinquished.
Edmond North won, 66-32, handing Stillwater its fourth-straight loss – all to teams ranked ahead of them in Class 6A.
“We started off really well,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “… After the first quarter, we just struggled to score. We had five buckets in the first quarter and seven the rest of the time. In the second half, we only had four buckets.”
Stillwater found itself down 10 at halftime after senior Claudia Vanzant scored her third bucket of the game with just five seconds left on the clock. SHS trailed by 13 a few minutes earlier, but kept the game manageable at the break.
However, the Lady Pioneers didn’t score after the break for more than six minutes. Meanwhile, Edmond North – ranked No. 2 in Class 6A – built its lead to 25 points at the end of the third quarter.
“In the second quarter, we started struggling to score,” Kilpatrick said. “We let them get 18 points in the quarter, and our defense is better than that.
“In the third quarter, we just kept turning the ball over. In that quarter, there were four or five-consecutive possessions where we didn’t get a shot off. Against a good team, you can’t get away with that. Against a decent team, maybe you have a chance.”
Kilpatrick added that her squad didn’t help itself on the defensive end on ENHS shot attempts, which caused rebounding problems. That led to easy buckets and extra possessions for the visitors.
“Both times we’ve played them, we’ve struggled to block them out,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s a huge obstacle that we have to get over. I think it’s because their guards are so long, so a typical block out that would usually be sufficient is not. They’re so long, they can reach over and tip it out.
“In the fourth quarter, we weren’t getting back in transition. Those were the two key things we talked about that hurt us last time.”
Vanzant was the only Lady Pioneer to score in double figures. She scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Junior guards Chrissen Harland and Jayden Mason, who are usually the second- and third-leading scorers, posted just three and four points, respectively.
“Whenever Chrissen and Jayden combine for only seven points, it can be a rough night,” Kilpatrick said. “I thought Claudia did well in spurts, but she started getting frustrated and started trying to become a guard. She would do that early in year and last year, but she’s been playing so well inside this year.”
Stillwater is scheduled to play at home Tuesday against No. 1 Norman, but the game could be in jeopardy pending the incoming winter weather. Kilpatrick said many teams have already canceled their Tuesday games because of the weather and with regionals just around the corner.
The Lady Pioneers played Friday after just one practice since a game Feb. 6. They couldn’t practice Sunday through Wednesday because of weather, and were allowed just 90 minutes of practice Thursday in preparation for Friday’s contest.
“You can’t do much conditioning, because you’re playing the next day,” Kilpatrick said. “So, you shoot. It’s hard to get four days of practice into one. Edmond North said they’ve been practicing the whole team, except Wednesday, so they had three days of practice to prepare and we had one. It’s the story of the season. It’s hard to prepare when you don’t get practices, and next week doesn’t look much better.”
