The old adage that it’s tough to beat a team three times in a single year came true Tuesday at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Despite a pair of victories over Southmoore earlier in the year, Stillwater High girls’ basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick knew her team would be in for a fight.
She might not have expected quite the battle her team had to fight, but she was pleased with the final result. The Lady Pioneers swept Southmoore this season and won their second-straight game with a 53-43 victory in their last regular season home game of the year.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it is hard to beat a team – any team – three times,” Kilpatrick said. “The first time we beat them by 20 points and then the second time was a four-point game. When that score starts getting a bit closer, you just kind of worry if the trend will continue, but the girls did a really good job. We threw some wrinkles at them to try to keep it fresh and throw something at them we haven’t done.
“We ran a triangle-and-2 on (Madison Crandall) and (Brooklyn Haywood). It wasn’t nearly as effective with (Haywood), but in the first half, she hit three 3s where we weren’t following the scouting report. … We just put in that triangle-and-2 yesterday and had some old players come up and run scout team for us. The girls did a great job of adjusting to it for us only working on it for 30 minutes yesterday, and that’s what I was hoping for – something different to make the girls stay engaged defensively.”
It was a string of three-straight 3-pointers that pushed the Lady Pioneers (8-13) ahead of Southmoore after trailing for most of the first 18 minutes. Southmoore (1-20) scored back-to-back buckets to begin the second half before the Lady Pioneers caught a quick spark from long range.
Junior Avery Snethen was the first to hit a 3-pointer. Nearly a minute later, sophomore Chrissen Harland sank one to give her team a one-point lead. Junior Sabrina Sanchez followed up with her own 3-pointer over a minute later.
By the time the quarter ended, Stillwater led by three points. The Lady Pioneers had a tiny bit of momentum and they carried into the final eight minutes.
“It felt like three 3s in three possessions,” Kilpatrick said. “It was a sigh of relief, because in the first half it seemed like we couldn’t get a shot to fall. Once we hit those 3s, they could take a deep breath, because they were finally getting a few shots to go in.”
Both teams exchanged free throws and a couple buckets during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Stillwater wasn’t able to fully take control until it took a 10-point lead with 50 seconds left in the game.
The Lady Pioneers weren’t great at the foul line, but they made enough to earn the win. They made 19 of 31 free throws in the contest.
“It’s not the worst it’s been,” Kilpatrick said. “In the fourth quarter, it seemed to be a little bit better. Sabrina knocked down two. Isabel knocked down two.
“We struggled in the fourth quarter with some patience. We were trying to force things in there. We were really trying to get our guards to get the ball into the post with their post player in foul trouble, but they did a good job double-teaming us.”
Claudia Vanzant led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points. Sanchez and Harland added 10 points apiece, while Snethen scoring nine. Vanzant also grabbed 13 rebounds to earn a double-double.
The first time Stillwater beat Southmoore was a 25-point blowout at the Bartlesville Tournament. Last month, the Lady Pioneers won by four points on the road.
The Lady Pioneers will finish the regular season Friday at Deer Creek, which is ranked No. 12 in Class 6A. Deer Creek beat Stillwater, 65-42, on Jan. 7.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.