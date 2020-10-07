Will a third time be the charm for the Ripley High fast-pitch softball team?
Kaleb Hoffman hopes so.
His Lady Warriors squad is headed back to its third-straight Class A state tournament, and they’re trying to do what Morrison did last year – win the first state championship in any girls’ sport in school history.
“They want to prove something, I think,” Hoffman said. “I think it just comes down to the experience we gained from being there. We’ve been there and we’ve played well, even though things haven’t always gone our way. We’ve got good experience at the state tournament.
“I think our girls understand the team who plays the cleanest and the team who does their stuff well and stays focused for seven innings will be the team who wins at the state tournament. Everybody down there is really good and capable.”
In 2018, Ripley made noise at the state tournament with a pair of wins – 3-1 and 3-2. In the championship game, Ripley fell 5-1 to Amber-Pocasset.
Last year, the Lady Warriors were bounced in the first round by eventual state runner-up Tushka. They gave up three runs in the first inning before losing 15-7.
It was a tough loss, but it has fueled Ripley’s returning players for this year’s state tournament. The No. 3-ranked Lady Warriors (35-5) will play No. 6 Mooreland (36-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Field No. 3 in Oklahoma City. Their game will follow Morrison versus Sterling, and the winners of both games will play each other at noon Friday.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good idea of the things they’re going to do,” Hoffman said of Mooreland. “They have a really solid pitcher and we’re going to have to have good approaches at the plate and compete and put the ball in play. If we do that, good things will happen.”
Although Hoffman believes he knows a bit about Mooreland, like most coaches he said Thursday’s game will come down to how his team executes. That’s been his focus during practice this week leading up to the state tournament.
“We have a lot of positive energy and a lot of focus about ourselves, trying to make sure we’re sharp on our game plan but also making sure we show up and do our things well,” Hoffman said.“One mindset is one game at a time, one pitch at a time and one play at a time.
“The year we went to the finals, we had the mindset of we have to win on Thursday to get to Friday to even have a chance to play on Saturday. Honestly, we’re trying to keep our focus on one game at a time and one play at a time, and make sure we do our stuff well and play Lady Warrior softball.”
That brand of softball includes tough defense and good pitching, like most teams still playing this time of the year. Twenty-two of Ripley’s victories have come by shutout, and that includes all three wins in its regional last week.
Brook Gobble has pitched the majority of the innings for the Lady Warriors, and she will be in the circle Thursday.
“She’s been there before, so she’s going to show up and be comfortable,” Hoffman said. “I feel like we have a really solid defense behind her and I think it gives her a lot of confidence to know if she gets up there and executes good pitches, our defense will make good plays behind her and really help her out. I think she will come in with a lot of confidence, as will our defense and our team.”
Like Morrison coach JT Freeman, Hoffman is happy his team is playing one of the early games Thursday.
“I think it is an advantage,” Hoffman said. “If you can find a way to win that first game, you get a little more rest time, as opposed to a fast turn around. I think it could work in our advantage. I like our time slot. At the same time, you don’t really care when you play, as long as you’re getting to play.”
When the Lady Warriors take the field in OKC, they will likely have a large fan base in attendance. That’s no surprise after they hosted districts and regionals in front of numerous friends and family members.
“I’m sure we’ll have a really big following,” Hoffman said. “We chose to let school out for tomorrow and I think we’ll have a good following as we always do with a lot of people down there supporting us. The other teams always show us a lot of support, which is always greatly appreciated.”
