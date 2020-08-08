It’s hard to believe the Morrison High softball team is going to sneak up on anyone this year after winning the program’s first state championship last October.
Although the Lady Wildcats were 31-4 entering the Class A state tournament, they were seen as underdogs because it was new territory for that group of players. Three games in three days later, they were celebrating the first state title by any girls’ sport in Morrison history.
Morrison coach JT Freeman said the 2020 team has to move on from last year’s success if it wants to achieve its goal this fall.
“They have that competitive drive to see how good they can be again,” Freeman said. “We talked day one about how last year was certainly a lot of fun, but we’re not going to talk about it much and we’re going to turn our focus to this year. We certainly don’t want that hangover effect at all. I don’t think, with the players we have, that will be a problem. That will be my job as the coach to push the right buttons.
“I don’t see anything that looks like a hangover yet, but we’re not in season. I think we have the right leadership in the dugout with the team and we’ve got great assistant coaches. It’s our job to prevent that. We don’t want to get complacent or lazy. We’re going to keep grinding and keep working to see how good we can be this year, because last year was last year, and it’s history now and doesn’t mean anything for this year.”
That goal is defending the state title. To do that, Morrison will be battling tough competition early this season, especially at next week’s tournament in Ripley, and it will do so as arguably the favorite in each contest.
The Lady Wildcats know they won’t surprise anyone this year. They know they are the hunted team who is still the reigning champs until someone else wins that Class A state title.
“It’s different, obviously, and it’s my first experience with it and the girls’ first experience with it,” Freeman said. “It doesn’t change the fact that the game has to be played the right way. It doesn’t change the way we approach our practices and the way that we compete. The challenge is to keep pushing, keep competing and see if we can do it again. I think that’s the goal of everyone on the team right now.
“Everybody has a shot to win a state title and it’s certainly our goal. We talk about hosting the regional again. That’s very important to us. We certainly talk about we need to make the state tournament and then we want to see if we can defend that title. That’s the objective and the target that we are looking at.”
Morrison should have a strong case for being the favorite to win the state title as it returns seven of its nine starters from a year ago. The Lady Wildcats did graduate two key seniors in pitcher Kaylyn Raper and catcher Jasmine Warriner.
However, the Lady Wildcats are bringing back the remaining starters and another player who started as a freshman but missed her sophomore year to an injury. Yet, finding a new pitcher and catcher will be key for Morrison.
Freeman feels good about the players he has in those roles right now. Sophomore Hally Vaughn, who started at center field last year, will be the Lady Wildcats’ starting pitcher. Freshman Layni Bosler will also see some time in the circle.
“When you lose two players of the caliber of Kaylyn Raper and Jasmine Warriner, who were all-state for a reason, we’re not asking anybody to replace them,” Freeman said. “It’s a new team and it’s a new season. Hally Vaughn has really stepped up and continued to develop, and she’s just a sophomore. Right now, she’s doing a fantastic job. She’s certainly that bulldog and that competitor that we’re looking for us to compete in the circle.
“We’re also really excited about a freshman named Layni Bosler. I think she’s going to be able to contribute and give us some quality innings in doubleheaders or tournaments, or when Hally reaches a pitch limit or doesn’t need to throw anymore that day. I feel pretty comfortable about having two pretty quality arms in the middle.”
Behind the plate will be sophomore Audrey Warriner, who started in right field last year. Audrey Warriner is the cousin of Jasmine and her sister, Paris, who is a junior at Morrison.
Audrey Warriner hit in the No. 4 hole at the state tournament last year, while Vaughn led off the lineup.
“She’s really worked hard to develop her skills,” Freeman said of Audrey Warriner. “We’re excited about what Audrey brings to the table, not just offensively, but defensively behind the dish for us.”
The Morrison infield will remain the same from a year ago. It will be the team’s lone senior Abby Womack at first base, Paris Warriner at second base, sophomore GG Flanagan at third base and sophomore Kallie Rupp at shortstop.
Rupp and Flanagan hit second and third in the lineup, so the Lady Wildcats will be returning their first four hitters from last year’s lineup.
“One of our strengths is we have a deep and talented offensive lineup,” Freeman said. “I really like the top of that lineup that is very similar to what it was last year. I would say that’s probably our biggest strength. Defense is also a strength. I would put our infield defensive ability out there with anybody. I feel good about the way we play there. … We have a whole lot of strengths.”
The starting outfield positions are up for grabs right now, according to Freeman. Sophomore Rylee Hughes started at right field late last year, but has been moved to center field right now. Junior Kelli Veit, who is back from a season-ending injury last year, is also battling for an outfield spot.
“We’re really looking and working to solidify those three outfield positions,” Freeman said. “The good thing is we have depth of talent and more than just three fighting for those spots. … We’ve got about four or five duking it out for those spots and that’s what you want.”
Morrison was scheduled to play two scrimmages Thursday, Friday and Saturday to close out its preseason. It is scheduled to play Pawnee and Glencoe on the road Monday for its season opener before hosting Hominy for its home opener at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We love to play and we love to compete,” Freeman said. “At some point in the summer, it’s time to just go play ball games, play somebody else and go try to win games. With all of the uncertainty, there is that fear of not getting to have a season and miss that opportunity to that season and do what we did last year.”
