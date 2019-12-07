Friday night’s contest didn’t go as planned for the Stillwater High football team, but this year’s senior class left the program in a better place than it was three years ago.
The Pioneers fell to Bixby for the third-straight year in the playoffs – second in a row in the Class 6A-II state championship contest. They lost 40-36 after Bixby scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute and 4 seconds left in the game.
It was the Pioneers’ only loss of the season for the second-straight year. They finished 12-1 both seasons and brought home a pair of silver ball state runner-up trophies.
“It was a great football team and a great class,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “I think these seniors have won 34 games or close in the last three years. I would but money there is not a senior class in Stillwater history that has done what they’ve done. When I think back on this year, I’ll think about these seniors and what they did for us.
“Part of the postgame message was how they’ve positioned us to keep growing as a program and keep getting better and better. You don’t want to lose these games, but we learn a lot. We learn about how to prepare better next time. We’ll stay hungry, keep fighting and see if we can get back here to play here next year.”
This year’s senior class finished with a 32-5 record during the past three seasons. It went 8-3 in 2017 before winning its first playoff game last year en route to finishing as state runner-up.
This year marked the first time Stillwater has been to back-to-back state championships contest since 1967-68. The last time Stillwater won a football state title was 1967.
“We’ve put us back on the map,” SHS senior wide receiver Smithton said. “We hadn’t been to a state championship since 1977 and now we go back to back, so we’re creating a really special program here.”
SHS senior linebacker Sean Preston agreed.
“The journeys I’ve had with these boys and the memories I’ve had with these boys – I’ll remember forever,” Preston said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way with anybody else.
“We’ve put Stillwater on the map. We’ve paved the way for these younger guys to do what they have to do. They have a big future ahead of them and Stillwater football has a big future ahead. They’re going to do great things.”
This year’s class of seniors definitely left their mark on the SHS football program. Senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy started his final three years after playing sparingly as a freshman. Gundy finished his career with 7,781 yards – ranked No. 2 in program history behind Jerame Littell. He also threw 90 career touchdown passes – three behind Littell’s all-time mark.
Gundy also capped his career with a pair of season records. He holds the school record for passing yards (3,479) and passing touchdowns (47). Gundy finished six completions shy of Littell’s record of 229.
Senior wide receiver Anthony Bland, who moved to Stillwater after his sophomore year, set the program record for career receiving touchdowns at 31 – four past Jesse Vester’s total of 27.
Bland also set the season record for catches (100), receiving yards (1,307) and touchdowns (21) this year.
Gundy and Bland also helped the Pioneers win their second-straight academic state championship.
“It’s just a great class,” Barnard said. “They’re super kids. They’re smart. They act right in the classroom. They act right off the field. Then they give you everything they’ve got. It’s a really special group and they set the bar high.”
SHS junior Luke McEndoo, who’s played varsity since his freshman year when he was fullback, was sad to play his last game with this year’s senior class Friday night.
“I love those dudes,” McEndoo said. “Since my freshman year, I’ve been playing with those guys. Those guys mean a lot to me. It sucks we couldn’t send them out with a gold ball, but they put us back on the map.”
“This just sucks,” he added of losing Friday night. “It just motivates us for next year. It will me, Tevin (Williams) and Gabe’s (Brown) defense next year. We will have to motivate guys during the summer to set a precedent for next year.”
The sophomore linebacker Brown had a big game against Bixby. He racked up 15 tackles – four for loss – and two sacks.
“The dude’s a monster,” McEndoo said of Brown. “He’s awesome and I love him. (Bixby) ran to the boundary all night and Gabe was there all night, making really big plays.”
Brown will return with McEndoo on the defensive line and the junior Williams in the secondary.
Junior Carter Barnard, who finished second on the team in interceptions, will join Williams in the secondary.
Offensively, junior Qwontrel Walker will be back next year. Walker has rushed for 5,721 and 77 touchdowns through three years as the starting tailback.
He holds three of the top-five program records for single season rushing yards. Walker has surpassed the 2,000-yard mark the past two years.
“I’m definitely going to be back to watch my boys play,” Preston said. “They’re going to do good. I know they’ll be fine, because they work hard and they’re downright dogs.”
