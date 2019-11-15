Since the beginning of September, the Stillwater High football team has steamrolled through its schedule, posting scores video game players dream of each week.
The lone exception was the first half of the season opener. Since Edmond Memorial tied that game early in the third quarter, Stillwater has dominated every opponent.
It’s beginning to sound like a broken record, but the exact same thing happened Friday night – this time in the first round of the playoffs.
Stillwater breezed past Sapulpa by scoring a touchdown on every single offensive drive. The Pioneers won 77-6, improving to 11-0 on the season.
“Things are going well now,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “Guys are executing and playing hard and playing well. We’ve got a lot of weapons on both sides, and special teams, too. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”
Stillwater’s win in the first round of the Class 6A-II playoffs sets up a state semifinal contest with Choctaw. Stillwater won the previous matchup, 74-14, at home on Oct. 11.
Next week’s game will be at a neutral location. The site is yet to be announced.
“We all remember losing last year in the state championship game,” Bland said. “We want to take it one step at a time and that’s where we want to be, but we’ve got to win next week.”
On Friday, every Stillwater drive ended in a touchdown, including the final two by backups. Senior tailback Chris Jones and junior quarterback Caleb Allen scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
SHS senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy was once again lights out. He completed 33 of 41 passes 380 yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ve got multiple directions we can go with a lot of our plays,” Barnard said. “We were probably leaning a little to the pass tonight.”
Gundy’s main target was once again senior wideout Anthony Bland. He caught 19 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns.
Bland and Gundy both set school multiple records during the dominant win.
“That was fun,” Bland said. “That’s a pretty good football team. To see the offense clicking like that and the defense only letting up six points, that was fun all around.
“They respected everybody on the field, so that’s a tribute to everyone on my team. It allowed for me to not be double-covered, which made it easy.”
Boosting the Pioneers’ offense was junior Qwontrel Walker. He left the game three weeks ago with an ankle injury.
Walker missed one game and returned for a single drive last week before Barnard pulled him from the game to risk further injury. This week, Walker was used a bit more but was limited in his attempts.
He carried the ball only 12 times for 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Walker had carries of 34, 51 and 29 yards in the contest.
“I think he looked pretty close to what we’d say is normal for him,” Barnard said. “It’s pretty crazy how he can quietly have such a good game. We wanted to see how he felt, and he felt good, so we stuck with him.”
Stillwater’s defense was also locked in Friday night. For the fifth time, the Pioneers held a team to a single touchdown or less.
The Stillwater defense did allow 196 rushing yards, but held Sapulpa to 21 passing yards. It intercepted Sapulpa quarterback Zac Mason twice, but nearly had a couple more.
While the offense gets most of the highlights, Barnard and his coaching staff know how important the defense is and has been all season.
“They’re not under the radar for us,” Barnard said. “I’ve been screaming it from the rooftops all season, but our defense has played outstanding, and they did another great job tonight.”
The one negative on the night was an injury to junior wide receiver Steven Brown. He left the game in the first quarter after trying to make a catch. Brown suffered a leg injury, and his status is unknown moving forward.
“It really stinks, man,” Barnard said. “We’ll get him looked at in the morning and see if we get a diagnosis. We’re just praying that it’s not bad. I feel terrible for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.