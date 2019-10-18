PERRY – Perry High pummeled district foe Newkirk 55-0 on Thursday at Daniels Field to improve to 6-1 overall and keep pace at the top of the district.
On the opening kickoff, the Tigers took a gamble with an onside kick and it paid off.
Their offense was able to move the ball into Perry territory before cornerback Carson Rames intercepted Newkirk quarterback Garrett Stone to prevent the Tigers from scoring on their opening drive. Perry took over and quarterback Mason Drake found receiver Brody Harbour, who was able to outrun the defense for an 87-yard touchdown. Newkirk’s offense struggled to get anything going.
The Tigers (0-7, 0-3 District 2A-1) were able to make a trip into the redzone, only to turn the ball over on downs after an impressive stand by the Perry defense. Perry’s high-powered offense took the field again and Drake continued to be in sync with his receivers by throwing his second touchdown pass of the first quarter, this time to recover Braxton Dale.
Drake found Wyatt Boyd and Harbour, leading the Maroons to a 28-0 lead at the half. Going into the game, Drake needed 233 yards to eclipse the 2,000 passing yard mark on the season. He was able to achieve that comfortably in the first half, coming up with 258 yards through the air.
Drake talked about the achievement, but pointed out that the wins are what really matters.
“It wasn’t really a goal for me. The yards are nice, but without it we would still be happy with our results so far being 6-1,” Drake said.
In that first half, Drake connected with Harbour on two electric touchdowns for a combined 130 yards. Drake touched on how the work ethic of his favorite target.
“Brody is a guy who gets in there and works hard everyday, and runs his routes hard. He’s a fast and athletic guy that makes plays,” Drake said.
Late in the second quarter, Stone scrambled out of the pocket and twisted his ankle awkwardly in the process. He came out of halftime and attempted to play on the first drive, but it was easy to see that the ankle was bothering him and the agility that he had previously just wasn’t there.
The Tigers were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half. The punt was altered by a Perry player. Kohl Witter picked up the blocked punt and ran it in, extending the Maroons’ lead.
Freshman quarterback Daniel Harrelson came in after the injury to Stone, limiting what the Tigers could do on offense. They tried to get a run game going without much success. The Tigers had a big 37-yard run by Clayton Sargent that would have put them on the Perry 1-yard line called back due to a penalty. They turned the ball over on the next play.
Drake’s night ended after the third quarter and Brody Harbour began to take snaps. After a downed punt at the 1, he found a whole in the line and outran everybody for a 99-yard run.
The Maroons (6-1, 3-1) are set to face off against unbeaten Luther next week. Coach Travis Cole said the team is focused for the matchup.
“We gotta take care of ourselves and control what we can do. It’s nothing but good football from here on out and now is the time we need to execute,” Cole said.
