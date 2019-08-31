Mason Drake began his senior season with a stat-filled victory Friday night at Daniels Field.
The Perry High signal caller completed 22 of 27 passes for 312 and four touchdowns in the Maroons’ 39-8 over Fairview.
“It wasn’t bad. We played pretty well,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “Obviously, it was the first game so there are plenty of things to work on, but the guys came out and played pretty well. They gave a lot of effort, so it was a good night.”
The Maroons’ coach was proud of his quarterback, who has led this offense for years. Drake’s continual improvement was a big reason for his great start to the season.
“He played really well,” Cole said. “He did a good job of being accurate with his throws. He did a good job of making good decisions. He’s progressed over the last couple of years and he didn’t force anything. He was throwing to open guys and not trying to do too much. One of his touchdowns, he kept the play alive by scrambling a bit.”
Perry started a bit slow, due to some turnovers, but the Maroons took a 7-0 in the first quarter. They added 13 more points before halftime.
“We kind of started out slow,” Cole said. “We turned the ball over a couple times early with fumbles. Brody Harbour actually fumbled it like three times in the first half, but he’s a really athletic kid trying to make plays. One of them was right before halftime when we were going to work two-minute offense, and he tried to fight for extra yards and the ball came out. I talked to him about knowing the situation, but I’m not going to fault him for fighting for extra yards.”
Harbour caught six passes for 71 yards in the contest. Braxton Dale led Perry with five receptions for 108 yards.
Perry shut out Fairview until the final minutes when the starters exited the game. Fairview scored its only touchdown during those final minutes.
This week, Perry will travel to Blackwell on Friday night for a rivalry game, which begins at 7 p.m.
“Enjoy it and look to the next one,” Cole said. “We’ve got a big one with Blackwell – battle of the Maroons. It will be here before we know it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.