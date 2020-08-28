PERRY – Football is back, but not in the fashion Perry would have liked.
Pawhuska flexed its offensive power on the Maroons’ defense in a 64-7 blowout Friday night at Daniels Field in Perry.
Husky quarterback and North Texas commit Bryce Drummond torched Perry’s secondary through much of his time on the field, completing 17 of 30 passes for 340 yards and five touchdowns as well as another score on the ground.
Perry had no answer on offense, as new Maroon quarterback Brody Harbour completed just seven of his 26 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Harbour started his first-career game at quarterback, in place of multi-year Maroon signal caller Mason Drake, who graduated in the spring.
The two teams started the game slow in the Oklahoma heat, with the temperature just around 100 degrees at the start of the game. The first few drives on each side stalled out, as the teams were trying to power through the elements.
Perry’s Brody Harbour and Pawhuska’s Drummond combined to complete just three of their first 20 passing attempts. The game had the looks of a defensive struggle, but then things started to rapidly come together, at least for one team.
Following a Dalton Hurd interception of Harbour late in the first quarter, the Huskies got the scoring started with 1:01 left. Bryce Drummond hit Cody Starr in stride on a 31-yard touchdown, giving Pawhuska a 6-0 lead through the end of the frame.
That lonely score was just a foreshadowing of what the visitors to Daniels Field in Perry were capable of later on.
The Huskies continued their momentum in the second, as they opened the quarter with a 23-yard scoring pass from Drummond to Hurd. Only a minute and a stalled Perry drive later, Drummond threw a touchdown bomb from 58 yards out to Mason Gilkey to open the advantage to 18-0.
After Drummond snuck another score in on the ground, Perry answered on a 60-yard catch and run from Harbour to Carson Rames to cut the lead to 26-7. The Maroons had a glimpse of hope, but it was short lived.
Pawhuska came roaring back, scoring three more touchdowns in the last minute of the second quarter alone. Drummond dropped two more touchdowns in to Gilkey and Starr, and Hagen McGuire returned a Harbour fumble 35 yards for another score.
The Huskies led 50-7 at the half, following a 44-point second quarter.
Pawhuska added two more touchdowns in the second half, but other than that, the final two quarters stayed quiet.
Perry couldn’t find its way on offense, no matter what it tried. Pawhuska’s defensive line caused trouble for Harbour behind the line of scrimmage for much of the night, and it showed in the box score for the Maroons.
The game wasn’t an ideal start to Perry’s 2020 season, but there is still a lot of football to figure things out this fall.
The Maroons will look to bounce back next week, as it travels to another Class A contender in Cashion for next week’s game.
