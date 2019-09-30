After a pair of singles and errors helped Meeker take a lead in the bottom of the first inning, Stillwater High senior pitcher Lauryn McLaughlin settled in for the next six innings.
McLaughlin didn’t allow a run after the first inning. She shut down the Lady Bulldogs for the remainder of the contest, leading Stillwater to a 7-2 victory in her final game at Couch Park.
“Honestly, I thought it was one of my best performances I’ve ever had,” McLaughlin said. “I thought I’d come out here nervous, but I pitched my game like it was my last game.”
McLaughlin was one of three seniors – along with Erika Baldwin and Haylee Kinsey – who were honored before the game. She got the start in the circle Monday night, and struck out five batters while allowing eight hits and two runs.
“She had good stuff,” SHS softball coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “She was moving the ball well. She was spinning it.”
Linsenmeyer usually calls the pitchers from the dugout, but she didn’t Monday night. McLaughlin’s younger sister – sophomore catcher Sidney McLaughlin – was calling the pitches behind the plate.
Their relationship and trust in each other made it easy to do. Lauryn had no worries about trusting her sister, and admitted she will miss throwing to her from the circle once this season ends.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Lauryn McLaughlin said. “It’s one of me and my sister’s things. It’s never going to be like anybody else’s.
“I trust her 100 percent. She’s a good catcher and I love her to death.”
Linsenmeyer had no issues giving up the pitch calls.
“Sidney called a great game for her sister and she got her out of that last inning, too,” Linsenmeyer said. “They really love each other and I’m excited for them it ended the way it did.”
After a single, fielder’s choice and error allowed Meeker to load the bases in the seventh, Lauryn McLaughlin forced two pop-ups to first base. The final out came when her sister caught a pitch and fired to third base on a pick-off throw. Sophomore Makenzi Swick applied the tag and the game was over.
“I’m happy they were all able to contribute in some way and be a part of the game,” Linsenmeyer said. “Lauryn pitched a good game. She got out of trouble a couple of times and had some big strikeouts. She really did a good job.”
Lauryn McLaughlin’s pitching kept Meeker at bay, but her teammates helped push runs across to give her the win. Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, junior Alex Griffin came to the plate and put the Lady Pioneers back in the contest with one swing of the bat.
Sidney McLaughlin led off the bottom half of the inning by reaching first on a throwing error. Griffin, who’s known for her speed, came to the plate and nearly dropped a sacrifice bunt on the first pitch.
Three pitches later, Griffin drilled an inside pitch right over the top of the right-field fence as she rounded first base. She threw her arms up in the air and jumped before quickly rounding the bases.
“Sidney told me, ‘You didn’t need to sprint around the base, you already hit it over,’” Griffin said. “I said, ‘I couldn’t stop.’ The adrenaline was going through me and I was so excited.”
Griffin had the right to sprint around the bases. She had just hit her first-ever home run. Not only first this season or in high school, but ever.
“I was just super excited,” Griffin said. “I’ve waited 16 years to do this.”
Griffin’s two-run blast tied the game and helped her teammates gain some confidence moving forward. Stillwater didn’t score again until the fourth inning – after McLaughlin got out of a bases loaded jam in the top half of the inning – when Swick led off with a single, took second on a sac bunt and scored on an RBI single from junior Delaney Williams.
The Lady Pioneers added on three more runs in the fifth inning on four hits, two walks and a sac fly as they batted around the lineup. Griffin scored the final run on a Baldwin RBI double in the sixth inning. Griffin finished the night 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored.
“They decided to play as a team,” Linsenmeyer said. “They were playing for each other. That’s something we’ve been shooting for all year and it’s kind of nice to see at the end of the year that they’re enjoying each other a bit.”
Stillwater will close out its regular season at Cushing on Thursday and at Oklahoma Christian University on Friday and Saturday. The Class 6A regional assignments should be announced soon, but Linsenmeyer believes her team is headed to Owasso once the postseason begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.