Kendyl Prichard limited arguably the best softball team in the state to just four hits Tuesday evening at Couch Park.
The Stillwater High sophomore utility player who’s thrown some big innings this fall allowed only one hit that was more than a single.
But, it was a big one.
It broke the scoreless tie. It wasn’t the only run scored by Broken Arrow, but it was the difference maker.
Broken Arrow beat Stillwater, 3-0, to maintain its District 6A-4 lead. It was only the third time Broken Arrow (30-2) has won by three or fewer runs this month.
While it was a loss for Stillwater (10-13), coach Karie Linsenmeyer was proud of her team’s effort against what could be the best team in Class 6A.
“That’s all I’m trying to achieve – to compete and do things correctly,” Linsenmeyer said. “Kendyl Prichard gave us every chance to win the ball game. That’s what you want. You want your pitchers to hit their spots, which she did. She pitched a tremendous game. She gave us a chance to be in the ball game.
“If we could just play to that level all of the time, we would have a much better record at this point.”
Despite allowing the three runs and four hits in the loss, Prichard agreed with her coach.
“There have been some small wins recently,” Prichard said. “We’ve had a few hard losses, but I don’t consider that a hard loss. We battled the whole time.”
Broken Arrow’s Savannah Evans, who is committed to playing softball at Oklahoma State, blasted Prichard’s screwball well beyond the center field wall. Her solo home run might have landed on the SHS baseball field.
Either way, it gave the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.
“That was a screwball that didn’t do what it was supposed to do,” Linsenmeyer said. “That’s what good players are going to do when you make a mistake. We just make a mistake in the wrong place.”
Prichard laughed about the missed pitch following the game.
“I missed a little too far over the plate,” Prichard said. “She’s a great hitter. It was so gone. Give that to her.”
Broken Arrow added two more runs in the sixth inning. After a leadoff walk and bunt single, a sacrifice bunt moved both runners to scoring position. Stillwater elected to intentionally walk Evans, loading the bases with one out.
Raegan Edwards came up to the plate and hit a ball to deep right-center field for the sacrifice fly. Unfortunately for Stillwater, Lauryn McLaughlin’s throw to the infield nearly rolled to the pitcher’s circle as no one fielded the cutoff throw.
This allowed a second run to score on the play. Evans was tagged out trying to take second base on the play for the final out, but the damage had been done.
The Lady Pioneers earned four hits on Evans, who recorded nine strikeouts in the win, but no two hits came in the same inning.
“I think we played better as a team than we have recently,” Prichard said. “We made a ton of adjustments since the last time we played them. They’re really good. Give it to that pitcher – she had a ton of strikeouts.”
Sophomore Sidney McLaughlin, freshman Madison Blankinship and junior Delaney Williams led off the third, sixth and seven innings, respectively, with hits, but the Lady Pioneers couldn’t push a run across.
Their best chance came in the second inning when they loaded the bases on a leadoff walk, a Broken Arrow error and another walk. However, Alex Griffin grounded out to the pitcher.
“All you can ask is for your girls to compete and never quit,” Linsenmeyer said. “They have to understand it’s not going to be the same person every time. We have to do this as a team.”
Stillwater will try to bounce back from the loss when it plays Thursday at Union and Friday at Bartlesville. Both are district games.
“If I can just have the same effort and attitude, then we would have a great opportunity to win some ball games,” Linsenmeyer said.
