Morrison dominates in slow-pitch state championship run

Photos by Grant Williams The Morrison High slow-pitch softball team won the Class 3A state championship last week. The Lady Wildcats run-ruled all three opponents en route to the school’s first slow-pitch title. Pictured front row from left: are Paris Warriner, Caylyn Cramton, Toni Williams, Abby Womack, Audrey Warriner, Maddi Hoffman, Kaylan Glover and Layni Bosler. Second row are Cayden Pittman, Hally Vaughn, September Flanigan, Kelli Veit, Shelbi Veit, Rylee Hughes, Kallie Rupp and head coach Cory Bales. Back row are coaches Steve Womack, Brad Treat and Jason Rupp.