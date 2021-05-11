Morrison dominates in slow-pitch state championship run

Morrison High is proving itself to be a powerhouse in small-school softball.
The Morrison slow-pitch softball team accomplished a feat the 2019 fast-pitch squad did less than two years ago. It won the program’s first state championship, giving Morrison two state titles outside of 14 won by the football program – and all of those have come since 1984.
Cory Bales has been a part of many football titles as the head coach and as an assistant under Dennis Casey. After last week’s slow-pitch championship, Bales has coached two programs to the pinnacle of prep sports.
And, like always, he gave his players all of the credit after Wednesday’s title.
“It was pretty awesome,” Bales said. “The girls played great. My gosh, three run-rule wins to win the state tournament – that’s just how good they are. They played so good and it was so fun to watch them play. We didn’t go down there and get in a jam or anything. They were just able to play great and it was kind of fun to sit back and watch, and that’s kind of what I did. … It was a great experience. It was fun for them, and fun for me, too.”
Although he deferred credit for anything, Bales admitted the season and the state tournament was a blast for the long-time coach, who’s taken the slow-pitch program to state 12 times.
“It was fun to finally win one and have a celebration out there on the field,” Bales said. “We had all kinds of people there. Our crowd was great. All of the kids came out there with them afterward, kind of like the fast-pitch deal a couple years ago. It was fun to watch it all.”
Morrison dominated the Class 3A state tournament, run-ruling all three opponents. The Lady Wildcats (32-1) beat Tushka, 18-6, in the opening game, which was a day later than scheduled because of rain Tuesday morning. In the semifinals, they crushed Caddo, 16-6.
The Lady Wildcats defeated No. 2-ranked Calera, 20-9, in the state title contest. They won in six innings by run-rule thanks to a walk-off grand slam by sophomore Hally Vaughn.
It was Vaughn’s 31st home run of the season. The final one came with the bases loaded and Morrison leading 16-9 in the sixth inning.
“When the ball left her bat, you knew it was out,” Bales said. “It was pretty cool. They knew it was over when it left her bat.”
Vaughn hit three home runs in the title game and tallied 11 RBIs in the contest, too.
“It was pretty impressive,” Bales said. “She’s something else.”
Bales also said the entire lineup contributed throughout the day.
“Our top six are pretty good,” Bales said. “What was awesome about the state tournament was our seven through 10 hitters got on base, got hits and flipped the lineup. Things worked out really well.”
