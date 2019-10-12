SHAWNEE – Abby Womack slid safely across home plate, stood up and high-fived Rylee Hughes like she and her team had done all afternoon Saturday.
Unbeknownst to her, it was a historic run scored.
Womack sprinted home on a Paris Warriner RBI single, scoring the final run of a 12-2 victory for the Morrison High softball team. The Lady Wildcats mercy-ruled Tushka for the Class A state championship at the Ballfields at Firelake.
“We found some holes early and got some runs that we needed,” Morrison coach JT Freeman said. “We said bad hitting is contagious and good hitting is contagious. Fortunately for us, we had really good balance today one through nine. We got production from the entire lineup. I just couldn’t be more happy for these young ladies to call themselves state champions.”
Freeman admitted he told his players a fib during the game when they asked about a mercy rule possibility, but he knew when the game was over. His fist pumped into the air and his players followed with a dogpile on the dirt.
“We weren’t going to think about a run rule, because that’s not the way you think,” Freeman said. “You think about every pitch, but I knew it was 10 (runs) after five (innings). Once we got there, it was time to celebrate.”
His little lie had his star pitcher wondering if he was telling the truth.
“He told us there were no run-rules in the state tournament,” senior Kaylyn Raper said. “I had a little thing in the back of my head, because he’s lied to us about things like that before to keep us going. I didn’t think that it was true, so just weren’t thinking about it.”
Not only did Saturday’s victory mark the first state title for the program, it was also the first state championship for Morrison in any sport outside of football.
Saturday’s title marked the first state won at Morrison since the football team’s ’08 title. Making the championship more impressive is the fact that it was the fast-pitch softball program’s first trip to the state tournament.
“We had never even been to state before,” Raper said. "We were going to hang a banner in the gym, and I guess now it will say ‘state champions.’ That’s pretty cool.”
Raper was once again masterful in the circle for Morrison. The senior pitcher allowed only two runs – four total in her three games pitched at the state tournament – and those came in the ffith inning.
Raper struck out nine Tushka batters in the six-inning contest, bringing her state tournament total to 21.
“This is a dream come true,” Raper said. “This is what we’ve been working for since I was 4 years old.”
For the third day in a row, Freeman gave similar remarks in regards to his pitcher, and the senior class that made history Saturday.
“People have not watched her pitch the last four years and this entire season, but she did exactly what she did all year, which is grind, compete, battle and spot up and let her defense work,” Freeman said. “A senior, a great softball player and an even better young lady – just one of a kind.”
Morrison (33-4) defeated Tushka in style, and it all began in the bottom of the first inning. Hally Vaughn led off by reaching first on a Tushka error, which opened the floodgates. Kallie Rupp followed with a double before GG Flanagan hit a sacrifice fly to score Vaughn for initial run of the game.
Audrey Warriner and Raper followed with singles, giving Morrison a 2-0 lead. Jasmine Warriner came up next and crushed a pitch well over the left-field wall, breaking the game open and extending the lead to 5-0.
“That was so much fun,” Raper said. “I had been struggling at the plate lately and I got a hit, and then as soon as Jasmine hit that one over, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s go.’ That was so much fun and I know she’s worked hard for it.”
The Lady Wildcats added three more runs in the third inning. Audrey Warriner, Raper and Jasmine Warriner began the half inning with a single, double and single, respectively. Womack was hit by a pitch before Paris Warriner dropped a sac bunt that pushed two runners into scoring position.
Hughes followed by reaching first on an error. Her pop fly was dropped in left-center field, allowing the third run of the inning to score.
In the sixth and final inning, Audrey Warriner was hit by a pitch to lead off the half inning. Raper was walked on four-straight pitches. Jasmine came up next with a case of déjà vu, as she blasted a three-run home run nearly identical – but possibly longer – than her first one.
“I just knew coming into this game I’d have to do better than I did last game, obviously,” Jasmine Warriner said. “I had to execute better. I was just feeling it this game, I guess.”
Freeman was thrilled for his senior catcher to make a lasting memory.
“To hit two three-run home runs in the state championship – you talk about making lifelong memories that you’ll come back in 30 or 40 years and remember,” Freeman said. “Certainly, Jasmine earned it and deserved it. I couldn’t be more proud of that young lady.”
The home run put Morrison one run away from ending the game, even though the players were unaware of the situation. Womack came up next, hit a single and stole second base.
Then, Paris Warriner delivered the history-making RBI single. Womack beat the throw home, and Morrison run-ruled a Tushka team that won fast-pitch state titles in 2015 and 2016.
“We’ve been working all four years to get here, and then we get all the right pieces to finally make it,” Jasmine Warriner said. “We just executed well and we finally did it.”
Tushka (31-9) had allowed only more than six runs in a loss once this season, and that came against Kiowa, which won the Class B state title Saturday.
Meanwhile, Morrison scored double-digit run totals in seven of nine postseason games en route to the state championship.
