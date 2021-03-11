OKLAHOMA CITY – Morrison High found itself on the unfortunate side of the craziness that happens in March.
Morrison junior Jalen Powell sank a pair of free throws to put his Wildcats up by one in the final seconds of Thursday’s Class 2A boys’ state tournament opener at Jim Norick Arena.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there was still time on the clock for top-ranked Dale to drive down and make a game-winning layup. It was the madness basketball fans love this time of year, but it was heartbreaking end to the Wildcats’ season.
Their first trip to state in more than a decade ended in a 61-60 defeat.
“We played as hard as we could, we gave everything we had and we didn’t leave anything on the court,” Morrison coach Bob Nelson said. “We just came up short. It hurt.”
The Wildcats’ season ended with a 20-6 record. They made the state tournament for the first time since 2008, and came about five seconds away from advancing to Friday’s 2A semifinals.
“This one hurts,” Nelson said. “We’ll wake up (Friday) and maybe do something else. We had a great season, and I’m proud of them.”
Morrison almost didn’t give itself a chance to win. It trailed by two with 3 minutes and 16 seconds to go, but missed a layup and turned the ball over twice in the next three minutes.
Dale senior Dallen Forsythe made a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left to give the Pirates a four-point lead. Seven seconds later, Morrison junior Brody Roe was fouled on a 3-pointer. Roe sank all three free throws, cutting the lead to one.
“We told them we had to have a good foul,” Nelson said. “They missed one (free throw) and we had a chance. That’s all you can do.”
The Wildcats fouled Dale freshman Derek Jones on the ensuing inbound pass. Jones missed the front end of the one-and-one opportunity. Powell grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Jones.
Powell hit the first of his free throws before Dale used its final timeout. He returned to the line and sank the second shot with 10.6 on the clock.
“We were trying to keep it in front of us and not to foul,” Nelson said. “We just broke down on the back end of the defense and that cost us the ball game. We were trying to put a little pressure on and they ran a good offensive set. They are well coached and if you come in No. 1, there’s a reason.”
Morrison applied a full-court defense on the inbound pass, but Forsythe beat the pressure and threw a half-court pass to fellow senior Carter Crowe, who quickly scored the layup. Crowe and Forsythe both scored 20 points for the Pirates.
Morrison inbounded the ball with a deep pass, but no final shot was attempted. The No. 1-ranked Pirates (21-4) escaped the first round while Morrison proved it belonged with the best in the state.
“We’re trying to say we’re not just a football school, we’re now a basketball school,” Nelson said. “We’re blessed. We have great kids, great students and great young men. It’s just a blessing.”
The game was nip and tuck the entire 32 minutes. The largest lead was seven points by Dale in the second quarter, but most of the contest was a one- or two-possession game.
Each time Dale grabbed a four- or five-point lead, Morrison came back and cut the lead down. The Wildcats didn’t lead much of the game, but it fought all contest.
“Our kids don’t give up,” Nelson said. “They’re just really aggressive.”
Powell led Morrison with 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also led the team with seven rebounds. Roe and junior Gabe Battles added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Wildcats. Roe was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and Battles shot 6 of 9 from the field.
As a team, Morrison shot 58 percent (18 of 31) from two-point range, but just 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from behind the arc. Dale made an amazing 62.5 percent (20 of 32) and 41.7 percent (5 of 12) from the same ranges.
Morrison only graduates one player who saw minutes Thursday. Douglas Harshbarger battled foul trouble all game, but he, along with Kaleb Sepeda, Gage Williams and Eli Johnson will graduate this spring.
“We lose one kid that played today,” Nelson said. “We start four juniors. The first kid off the bench is a sophomore and then a freshman. If we keep everything rolling right and things work for us, maybe we’ll come back next year.
“You learn from these moments. We told them in the locker room life’s not fun. The older you get, you kind of stumble sometimes and trip, but you just have to get back up. Some of our kids will play baseball in the next day or two or go run track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.