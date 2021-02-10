Bruce Williams became a little emotional talking about how he won’t have Kenny Bell coming to his house multiple times a week when talking about his Class of 2021 seniors Wednesday afternoon.
Williams and Bell moved to the Perkins-Tryon school district before the 2014-15 school year. Williams’ middle son, Conner, became friends with Bell, and they’ve continued that bond for more than six years.
Beginning next fall, Bell won’t be a frequent visitor of the Williams’ household. Neither will Conner Williams. Both PT High seniors will play football at different colleges in different states next year.
On Wednesday, Bell and Conner Williams were two of four PT seniors who signed National Letters of Intent to play college football. They were joined by Austin Mages and Teegan Shepard.
The group of four seniors have been a big part of the Demons’ success the past four years, and a key group for Coach Williams as he grew as their coach. It was also his last group of players at PT as he resigned following the season to take over administrative duties as the athletic director and assistant high school principal.
It’s a group Coach Williams won’t forget, especially because he saw them grow up with his second-oldest son.
“This is extremely exciting as a coach for the kids,” Bruce Williams said. “As their coach and their dad, it’s a little bittersweet. This was the group you grew up with. These guys were sixth-graders when we moved here, and Conner fit into that group really quickly. So, it’s sad to watch them leave, but at the same time, that’s part of growing up. Saying we’re proud of them doesn’t do it justice, but they make you extremely proud to be their coach. They deserve everything they have coming to them, because they worked hard for sure.”
Conner Williams is the only one of the four staying in state. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect signed with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
“I’m extremely proud of Conner to get the opportunity,” Bruce Williams said. “He said for a long time he was wanting to go to UCO, and we weren’t really sure why, but maybe it was divine intervention, because he got the opportunity to have a recruiting visit a couple weekends ago and he fell in love with it. They welcomed him in like he was the most prized recruit they had, and as parents, we felt very comfortable with the coaching staff. It felt right at home. Just extremely excited for him to get the opportunity to not only play football in college, but like their coach said, they’re not going to use college to play football, they’re going to use football to get a college education. As a parent, that makes you excited and pleased for the opportunity it presents.”
Conner Williams’ primary position was tight end for the Demons, but he also transitioned to the offensive line when his team needed it late in the season. His father is happy, and believes Conner will have options for where he will play for the Bronchos.
“They liked how versatile he was on the offensive line,” Bruce Williams said. “I think they’re going to try and put some weight on him and play him on the offensive line somewhere, and they like his abilities to deep snap, as well.”
The other three Demons are headed north to play for three separate schools within the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. Bell is headed Sterling College, Mages is going to Tabor College and Shepard signed with McPherson College.
The three schools are close together. Sterling and Tabor are 60 miles apart, with McPherson in the middle. They all three compete in the NAIA and the KCAC.
Bell is joining the Warriors after playing running back and linebacker at PT. Much like his teammates who also signed Wednesday, Bell could be versatile in college, and his prep coach is excited for his future.
“He’s one of those guys if you’re dividing up teams or if you’re building a new program from scratch, Kenny would be the guy you take with you,” Bruce Williams said. “He’s everything you want in a kid, player, athlete and student. He’s got some connections to Sterling College. His dad, and I think his mom, were coaches at Sterling once upon a time.
“… Kenny stays at our house quite a bit. That’s another special connection that mom and I are going to turn around this time next year and wonder where our boys are. It’s definitely going to be bittersweet, but extremely proud of Kenny, and we’re going to miss him.”
Mages was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Demons. He was a dual-threat QB, but also played in the PT secondary.
“He’s been our best player for multiple years,” Bruce Williams said. “I’m excited to see how they use him, because he can play more than one position. We played him at quarterback, just because he was the best athlete on the field and we feel like that’s where he fit best. I’m not sure if they’ll play him at quarterback or possibly running back, and he could even possibly play defensive back. I’m curious to see where the put him.”
Shepard could also be versatile in college. He played wide receiver while also being a force on the defense during his time at PT.
“Teegan is probably our most improved player in the last six years,” Bruce Williams said. “He was our most versatile and if you use valuable to mean the guy who played the most areas for you, he’s one of those guys, if not the top guy. I can see him being a tight end or he can line up and play wide receiver, but he’s also really good on defense, too. He’s the only one we nominated for all-state for both sides of the ball. He may have the biggest upside of any guys that is going to college, because he has the size but athleticism, too. I’m excited to see what they do with him.”
