For a brief moment in time, Chrissen Harland gave the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team a lead over the second-ranked team in the state.
It may have been during the first couple minutes of Tuesday night’s game at Pioneer Fieldhouse, Harland’s shot behind the arc may have been futile in the grand scheme of the game, but the Lady Pioneers did lead a team that hasn’t lost since its third game of the season.
After Norman took the lead a minute later, it continued to build its lead into double figures by halftime. Norman went on to win the game, 69-44, but Stillwater hung tough in a game it wasn’t favored to win.
“I think we came in and didn’t play scared to start,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “I was happy with how we came in and started the game. The first quarter was a five-point quarter. I was pleased with how we were competing, even though we had some shots we could have made to maybe have the game tied or up one.”
Norman, the defending Class 6A state champion, played its starters – with the exception of point guard Kelbie Washington in the final minutes – as Stillwater (6-11) never let the Lady Tigers build the lead to an insurmountable total. In the third and fourth quarters, Stillwater made small runs to keep the lead in the mid-teens.
It wasn’t until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter that Norman was able to push the lead over 20 points. The Lady Tigers (16-1) had previously defeated six opponents by 20 or more points.
“At halftime, we made a few adjustments, specifically to who was bringing the ball up based off of who’s guarding them,” Kilpatrick said. “(Washington) is a great defender and she makes it hard on anybody to get into an offense.
“So, if she was guarding you, we wanted someone else in the point guard spot. Once we made that adjustment, it made it a lot easier on our offense. We were able to get into things and have less turnovers at the top of the key that led straight to a layup.”
Harland’s 3-pointer was the first field goal of the game. Almost a minute later, a Norman steal led to a layup, tying the game. On its next possession, Norman took a lead as part of a 9-0 run.
Stillwater kept the game within striking range early, thanks to a pair of buckets by Claudia Vanzant and one by Avery Snethen. However, Norman’s full-court pressure and half-court aggressiveness created easy offensive opportunities in the second quarter.
Washington drained a dagger as the buzzer sounded for halftime. The Lady Tigers grabbed an offensive rebound in the final seconds of the quarter and passed it out to Washington. She fired up a quick, deep shot that swished, giving her team a 20-point lead at the break.
“In the second quarter, we got a little anxious and had quite a few turnovers,” Kilpatrick said. “They beat us 25-10 that quarter, so that was the big thing. They hit a 3 at the buzzer after what should have been called a jump ball, so it shouldn’t have happened. Even when we were not playing well and had quite a few turnovers, I thought they still continued to compete and not quit. That’s one thing we’re always on them about – you can’t quit, whether it’s in basketball, life or the classroom.”
For the game, Stillwater committed 22 turnovers – 15 in the first half. Most of those created fast-break points for Norman throughout the contest.
Kilpatrick said she knew the Lady Tigers’ defense was going to give her team troubles at times, but it’s hard to prepare for during practice.
“The hardest thing is we can’t simulate it in our practice,” Kilpatrick said. “My quickest girls are my top seven or eight. When they’re playing, you can’t simulate that quickness guarding you, because my JV kids don’t have that quickness. If they did, they’d be on varsity.
“It’s hard to guard a team that quick who can shoot that deep. Usually, you hope if they can penetrate and they’re that quick, they can’t shoot so you can sink back on them. If they can shoot that deep and penetrate that well, that’s a hard combination to guard, and throw a big post in the mix. None of their top seven are seniors.”
Vanzant led Stillwater with 15 points. She also led the team with six rebounds playing against Norman’s Chante Embry, who’s being recruited by NCAA Div. I schools.
“I thought Claudia had a really good game, specifically in that third quarter,” Kilpatrick said. “She did a good job of getting us a push in that quarter. They were playing her one-on-one, which she was happy about, because she’s used to being double-teamed.”
Harland scored 10 points for the Lady Pioneers. Jayden Mason added six, while Sabrina Sanchez and Snethen scored five each.
“I thought Sabrina played her best game in a while,” Kilpatrick said. “She had five points, but her tenacity, rebounding and aggressiveness – I was pleased to see that start coming back.”
Stillwater will stay at home this week. It will host Class 6A No. 8 Edmond North at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
