Before the 2019 season began, most media members around the state were already predicting a second-straight state title contest between Stillwater High and Bixby.
In all reality, those predictions may have been made following Bixby’s 34-13 win in last year’s Class 6A-II state championship. The Spartans won their fourth 6A-II title in five years.
It was Stillwater’s first time competing for a state title since a 1977 loss to Duncan. Yet, the Pioneers were determined to return to the championship game by returning the majority of its roster this fall.
Well, it’s finally here. The highly-anticipated rematch will happen in less than two weeks.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Stillwater and Bixby will battle for the 6A-II title at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium. Both teams will enter the game with perfect 12-0 records.
“We said it from day one – it’s a revenge tour,” SHS senior Kobe Holley said. “We’re coming for that gold ball this year.”
Junior tailback Qwontrel Walker said the Pioneers want to end their postseason losing streak to the Spartans.
“We’ve all lost at Bixby two years in a row,” Walker said. “My freshman year, we lost to them in the first round. Sophomore year, we lost to them in the title game. We’re trying to win it this year.”
Holley’s big night
Holley nearly doubled his interception total during Friday’s game. He entered the contest tied for the team lead with junior Carter Barnard.
Holley picked off Choctaw quarterback Thad Williams three times. His season total of seven ranks tied for fourth in program history for interceptions in a season.
“I heard a rumor last week that I was close to the school record,” Holley said. “I don’t know if I beat it or not, but that’s 11 in my career right now. I’m pretty excited about it.”
Holley said the Pioneers saw something on film during the week that led him to have a big night.
“During the week, we noticed he liked to sprint out to one side, but throw it back to the other side,” Holley said. “I just made sure to stay deep and back on the back side, and he just kept throwing the ball to me.”
The first of his interceptions came late in the first half, with the Pioneers leading 28-6. It set up a five-play, 30-yard touchdown drive to increase the Stillwater lead.
Holley grabbed two more interceptions in the second half. The first set up another scoring drive, while the second allowed the Pioneers to run out the clock on the final possession.
SHS defensive coordinator Clarence Holley was proud of his son’s game Friday night, but joked about it after the game.
“Now, he’ll probably want some money or something,” Clarence Holley said. “He’ll want to go eat or something like that.
“If he gets three in the next one, I’ll buy him a Big Mac. Until then, he has to go to work. I’ll let him supersize it.”
Defense locks down
Choctaw took the opening drive of the game and marched down for a touchdown. The Yellowjackets needed to convert a fourth-and-12 to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Williams scrambled in for a 10-yard score.
Williams completed 3 of 5 passes for 71 yards on the drive. It was an 80-yard drive in 3 minutes and 15 seconds.
“We ran by a pick on the first big pass of the drive,” Clarence Holley said. “Kobe ran by one in the middle of the field. … He was just a little too excited. They converted and drove down and scored there. But the kids did a nice job. They were really excited about the game and we came out and over ran some stuff.”
It seemed like Choctaw was going to give Stillwater a full, four quarter battle. Then, Stillwater stuffed Choctaw’s next drive with a fourth-down stop at the Pioneers’ 25-yard line.
The Yellowjackets didn’t score again until late in the third quarter. Williams finished with 126 passing yards, while Choctaw racked up only 214 yards from scrimmage.
“Our kids do a great job of putting pressure on people up front,” Clarence Holley said. “And, our kids do a great job in the back end up playing under routes. They’re aggressive and they want to go get the ball.”
Not only did Stillwater intercept Choctaw four times, the Pioneers recovered two fumbles and recorded eight sacks.
Increasing school records
Last week, senior wide receiver Anthony Bland, who is verbally committed to Princeton University, set three school records and tied another. He now owns all four records.
Bland caught 19 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns last week. With that performance, he set the school record for receiving yards in a season (passing Corey Hassel’s mark of 1,202 in 2010), receiving touchdowns in a season (passing Marcus Jones’ record of 16 in 1996) and career receiving touchdowns (passing Jesse Vester’s total of 27).
On Friday, Bland caught only three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown on a limited number or targets. He has 92 receptions for 1,236 and 20 touchdowns on the season, increasing his record totals. He has 30 career touchdowns.
His three catches Friday broke his tie with Hassel for receptions in a season. Bland also moved up on career lists, but will unlikely be able to reach those marks during his two years at SHS.
Senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy also set a program record last week. He passed Jerame Littell’s mark of 40 passing touchdowns in a season. Gundy now has 44 this year.
Gundy still trails Littell in yards and completions in a season, but is closing in on both. Gundy has completed 205 passes for 3,247 yards this year. Littell’s season records are 229 completions for 3,255 yards in 2011.
“They’ve obviously formed a bond,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said of Bland and Gundy. “They play really well together. They understand each other and they’re on the same page almost all of the time. They’re a couple of really good football players.”
