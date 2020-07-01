OFF THE RIM: Hoping for positive second half of 2020

It’s hard to do right now, but let’s all hope the second half of 2020 is better than the first half.
It’s hard to think it could be much worse, but anything is possible.
Six months ago, it was believed that 2020 could be one of the biggest years in the history of Oklahoma State athletics. OSU was scheduled to host the NCAA tennis and cross country championships, a new baseball stadium was scheduled to open and successful spring seasons had potential to be great ones.
Most of those were going to happen before now, with the exception of the cross country championships, which are still scheduled for the fall. The rest were canceled.
And, that’s just in the sports world. In the world, there has been tragic Australian wildfires, a global pandemic that’s wildly spiking in this country, continued racial injustice followed by protests that have inspired much-needed change, earthquakes in Yellowstone and other awful events.
It’s a running joke, but each day and week has brought something else awful to make 2020 a year to remember – or maybe one day forget ever happened.
Yet, we’ve passed the halfway point for the year. We’re over the hill for 2020. It’s all downhill, as they say.
There’s plenty to be hopeful for, pending the coronavirus pandemic allows us to have some sense of normalcy in the sports world. Maybe we have to wear masks to make everything happen, and if we do, let’s do it so we can watch the highly-anticipated teams and seasons that await us.
Personally, I can’t wait for high school football. Stillwater High posted a 24-2 record the past two seasons with a pair of state runner-up finishes.
The Pioneers lost a few very talented stars, but they also return a handful of the state’s best players for their particular position. Add in some talented role players and you have the recipe for another successful season.
SHS hosts Class 6A-II powerhouse Bixby during the opening weeks of the season. It’s a game that’s been circled on the schedule since it was announced months ago. Bixby is arguably the favorite, but Stillwater would love to knock off its nemesis, even if it’s not for a state title.
Needing more prep football?
Pawnee should have another great season with many talented stars returning to the gridiron. Perkins-Tryon brings back quarterback Austin Mages as it hopes to build off last year’s success.
There will likely be another team or two that surprises everyone. It happens every year.
After enjoying prep football on Friday nights, local fans should be excited for Saturdays in this state – no matter which team you support.
Oklahoma is an annual powerhouse that will once again be competing for the Big 12 Conference championship. Too much talent year in and year out, to go along with great coaching, makes the Sooners a traditional power.
However, this could be the year OSU ends its five-year drought to its Bedlam rival. The Cowboys return two of the country’s best offensive players to go along with a high number of stars on both sides of the ball.
It doesn’t seem too far fetched to say that if OSU football doesn’t reach the Big 12 championship – barring any major injuries – it is a disappointing season. Here’s to hoping the Cowboys live up to the hype and light up Boone Pickens Stadium.
Late in the fall, hundreds of runners and dozens of teams will descend upon Stillwater for the NCAA cross country championships. This former runner can’t wait to watch them on the OSU course I ran on nearly 20 years ago.
If you haven’t seen a cross country meet, go watch one this fall. It’s an event and much different than nearly every other sport. Mobs of fans flocking from spot to spot is poetic to watch.
To cap 2020, OSU fans might be able to sit in O’Brate Stadium and watch the Pokes play baseball in the fall. It won’t be quite the same as regular season games in the spring, but the opening of the Cowboys’ new home has been anticipated since March 2018.
The last part of 2020 will be spent enjoying the beginning of the OSU basketball seasons. Both teams have the potential for great seasons. Don’t miss out.
Let’s take care of each other and stay safe until all of this begins. We need sports right now.
Keep your head up and let’s turn this 2020 fiasco around and make it a positive end to a wild year.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
