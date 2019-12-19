Off the Rim: Keep titles games at Wantland Stadium

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
This is the approach the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association needs to take in regards to the state football single site location.
Aside from a few whiners from Tulsa, most who attended the various state title game at Wantland Stadium in Edmond during the past two weekends enjoyed the experience. We were all treated to great games, a great venue and an experience to remember.
It’s why the University of Central Oklahoma’s stadium should remain the host site for Classes A-6A moving forward. It would be nice to see Class B and C title games also moved to UCO, but those schools voted against it, and that’s their right.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard said. “It’s a destination couple of weekends. I think it’s really, really neat for the fans. I’ve heard some talk about whatever, but I almost discount it. If those fans want to see the game, it’s an hour or an hour and 30 minute drive. It’s not that big of a deal. If that’s going to keep you from going, then so is bad weather – there will be a lot of things that keep you from going to the game.
“I’ll also say that this is what the schools wanted. To try to make an argument that schools need to decide the sites – the schools wanted to do it the way we’re doing it. I don’t think we need someone else to come in and try to make the argument of what we want. Let us make our own argument for what we want.”
Most basketball classes have the State Fairgrounds arena – better known as “The Big House” – in Oklahoma City. Class 5A and 6A have the Mabee Center in Tulsa for their basketball championship sites.
Both locations are destination sites that are set in stone, for now, and they work well. Fans know where their team will be headed if they win their qualifying game.
They don’t have to wait a day or two to find out where they’ll be playing. Hotel rooms can be booked and travel plans can immediately be made after the Area round playoff games.
That wasn’t always the case for football. Last year, Stillwater High fans had to wait to find out where the Pioneers would be playing Bixby. This year, they knew the Pioneers and Spartans would square off in Edmond two weeks before the 6A-II title game.
The idea of a destination site is the way to go. I’ve witnessed it in Kansas, Iowa, Indiana and now Oklahoma as I’ve moved throughout my journalism career. High school athletes look forward to playing in a specific arena for their state championships, especially when that site remains the same year after year.
That sense of familiarity is something we all want. Small school basketball teams aim to play in The Big House in late February or early March.
It’s time make that happen when it comes to football in late November or early December.
“UCO did a great job. It was a great environment,” Barnard said. “It was a great facility. I have no complaints about UCO. I think Oklahoma State would have been more central. That’s what I grew up with. We talk about dreaming about playing in college and the NFL, well we dreamed about a state championship at Lewis Field. That was a big deal for us growing up.
“If that becomes UCO, I’m fine with that. If that become TU, I’m fine with that. If that become UCO every couple of years and TU every couple of years, I’m fine with that, too. I just think the destination game for the fan and for the kid is a way better experience.”
Wantland Stadium hosting the state championship games has several benefits for players, fans and medial. The press box was spacious with enough room to sit and relax between games and plenty of seats for media during games. Also had enough electrical outlets, which was missing at Owasso last year.
The UCO site is a good, central location in Oklahoma. Teams travel from all across the state, so a centralized stadium makes sense. It also had enough seating for thousands of fans for each game.
The single site location also allows fans or media the opportunity to watch other classes play. Personally, I enjoyed watching the 4A title game before the 6A-II contest. I wouldn’t have had that opportunity if it wasn’t at a single site.
For the players, which is what it should ultimately be about, it’s an opportunity to play at an NCAA Div. II stadium. A state title game shouldn’t be played at another high school stadium, and Barnard agreed.
Stillwater has hosted championship games, but even he agrees it’s not same as a quality DII university.
“My guys got to go dress in the UCO locker room and it was incredible,” Barnard said. “It is a great facility. That’s neat, man. Here at Stillwater High, we have a great stadium, but when there is a state championship played here and a team comes and dresses in my locker room, it’s not a very special experience.
“It’s a neat field and some teams don’t get to play on turf, but the total experience when we play at one of those college stadiums is a much better deal. I just think one site is better for everybody.”
The destination site is also easier for school administrators and coaches. They can begin to make plans in case their team advances to the championship, because they know the location and what to expect.
“You’re trying to plan meals and trying to plan the travel and stops, and all the things that you’re going to have to do,” Barnard said. “If you know all of that in advance and you can start making those preparations early, it’s so much easier.”
Ultimately, the goal should be to make it a better experience for all involved and make it easier on those in charge. Both were accomplished this year.
Thank you OSSAA for making this possible.
A small minority shouldn’t take this away from the rest. The travel from Tulsa to Edmond isn’t a real argument, as many more teams travel further throughout the year and for the title games.
A pair of girls’ basketball teams from Norman traveled to Tulsa last year for the 6A championship game. Never heard complaining about that.
The same should go for the 6A-I football fans, because one day the west side will produce a state champ. The last time was 1995, but it will happen again.
Here’s to hoping UCO remains the site for football championships. The OSSAA, which has been much maligned at times, made a great thing happen, so let’s embrace it and make it happen again, year after year.
“Destination game, in my opinion, is not even close, hands down, best way to do it,” Barnard said.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be reached by email at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
