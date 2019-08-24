No surprise, but the Stillwater High football team is really good.
Possibly, better than last year’s state runner-up team.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the Pioneers will be the Class 6A-II favorites to win the state title. Bixby might still hold that title, but the Pioneers are once again in the conversation among the state’s best teams.
Booker T. Washington and Del City will likely have something to say about that, as they’re expected to compete for their respective district titles, and state championships. Will the east side continue its dominance or will Stillwater or Del City bring gold to the west side?
Beginning this week – with Week Zero – we are about to begin the journey toward state. For a lot of teams across the state, Friday night was a chance to unofficially open the season as scrimmages were played far and wide across the Oklahoma plains.
At Pioneer Stadium, Stillwater proved why the hype is real about this year’s team. SHS returns the majority of its starters, especially at the skill positions, from last year’s historic squad.
The Pioneers began the night with a tough, two-yard run by junior Qwontrel Walker. It was his shortest run of the night. The talented tailback who’s grown slightly and put on more muscle was limited in his touches – there’s no reason to wear him down or risk injury – but he was as impressive as always.
Walker’s cuts and agility have improved. Both skills were already quite high if he was a video game character, but they look even better this year.
Of course, his tackle-breaking ability and power are incredible. His speed, which is underrated, is impressive for a back who’s 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds. It’s not lightning speed, but it’s darn fast enough – just ask opponents who can’t catch him.
Walker carried the ball for only eight times in the entire scrimmage, but he amassed 79 yards and scored three touchdowns. His final carry – a 30-yard touchdown – was something for the highlight reel.
While he was impressive, Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy has also shown improvements after a great junior campaign. His release is quicker, he’s even more accurate, he’s quicker than most might think and his arm rotation has shortened. It was all on display Friday night.
Gundy completed 10 of 12 passes for 102 yards in the rapid fire portion of the scrimmage, where offenses take turns running one play from the opposing 40-yard line. Gundy was whistled down for one sack, but he had already began to scramble, displaying his improved quickness.
The majority of his throws were shorter, as he let his receivers gain yards after the catch. It seems to be a change in the Pioneers’ offensive philosophy.
It’s a smart change. SHS can’t be reliant on the deep pass, which is still available when needed. The Pioneers need to expand the passing game to keep defenses guessing, and it appears they’ve added a new wrinkle to spread out opponents, who won’t have enough talented defenders to stop this passing attack.
It also protects Gundy, who stands behind a less experienced offensive line. It’s hard to see the line being as talented as last year’s, because three players graduated who are playing at the NCAA Div. I or Div. II level. Yet, this year’s line should be good, and could be as good – only time will tell.
In the drive-to-score portion of the scrimmage, the line protected Gundy and created holes for Walker. Against Putnam City North, Gundy completed 9 of 10 passes for 82 yards. He had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Steven Brown called back for an ineligible man downfield, but it was a beautiful throw and impressive catch by the junior wideout.
In the second and last drive-to-score round, Gundy completed 7 of 8 throws for 127 yards against Ponca City. The drives were starting 15 yards back from the previous round. Princeton commit Anthony Bland hauled in four passes for 65 yards, while Brown caught two for 52 yards.
Scary thing is the Pioneers were easily completing passes all over the field without their second-leading receiver – Jack Smithton – from a year ago. Smithton sat out the scrimmage while he nurses an injury, but he’s expected to be back soon.
Add in fullback Luke McEndoo as a pass-catching threat, and this offense is lethal. Most defensive backs don’t want to see a 6-2, 235-pound McEndoo rumbling down the field toward them. Get off the tracks when the McEndoo train is coming at you.
Junior wideout Donnell Wagner, who transitioned from the junior varsity tailback to a receiving threat, is also going to give SHS another weapon. He’s small – 5-7 and 144 pounds – but he’s fast and has good hands.
When his number is called, senior running back Chris Jones fills in nicely for Walker. He’s more of a straight-ahead power back, but he gives Stillwater another option in the backfield.
One Pioneer who might see limited time at tailback, but is a weapon is sophomore Mason Butler. The 5-6, 143-pound tailback only carried the ball three times, but he did so for 36 yards. He’s fast, shifty and more powerful than one might think based on his size.
Butler will arguably remain behind Walker for the next two years, but could be a shining star come fall of 2021. He could be an unknown commodity then, but he showed flashes of excellence Friday night.
Stillwater will face a talented Norman squad Thursday night before having eight days to rest for its season opener at Edmond Memorial. This year’s team should be fun to watch, so keep your Friday nights free.
And, the defense hasn’t been discussed. It will be next week, because it’s a talented, confident bunch who will also be sending players to the next level.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
