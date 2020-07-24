OSSAA moves forward with fall sports

As of Thursday morning, the fall sports season for high schools across the state are still moving forward as planned, according to Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Executive Director David Jackson.
He met with dozens of media members via a Zoom conference call to discuss what the OSSAA is planning this fall and possibly the entire school year, in addition to answering questions about various subjects. Jackson said the OSSAA has been in contact – probably on a daily basis – with public health officials trying to determine what is best to do.
Taking in that information, along with watching what other states and organizations have done, Jackson said the OSSAA is still moving forward with the fall season as originally planned. That means fall baseball, fast-pitch softball, cross country and volleyball teams will still be allowed to begin competition Aug. 10, with football able to start Week Zero games Aug. 27.
“Based on what we have right now, our plan is to move forward and try to provide our activities in the fall,” Jackson said. “Some of our activities have already started practice and our plan is to move forward as scheduled with those activities knowing that before we start competitions there may have to be a delay. Or, if we do get started, there can and probably likely be interruptions where we have to stop for a while and get started again. But, we’re going to make an effort to get those activities played in some manner.
“They’re not going to look like what they’ve looked like in the past. We can probably tell you that with some certainty. There may be some shortened seasons. There may be some truncated playoff series. They’re not going to look like what we’ve been used to, but we feel like that our schools want us to give their kids a chance to have activities again in the safest manner that we possibly can. That is our goal right now.”
Jackson said the OSSAA has been watching what other states have been doing, along with the NCAA, to formulate a plan build with contingencies in case a season needs to be stopped or paused. He said the progression of events would likely begin with delaying a season but hopefully moving forward before completely stopping mid-season and trying to find a good time to resume activities.
That happened when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. State basketball tournaments for Classes 2A-6A were stopped the morning of the first day before games were played. The tournaments were postponed before being completely canceled.
“There can be several different delaying and interrupting scenarios,” Jackson said. “We’re working to try to be able to have a plan to manage those as we encounter them and still try to have our activities.
“We’re looking at a plan to maybe – worst-case scenario – have to conduct all of our activities during the spring semester. If that’s the case, we’re looking to do that, as well.”
Jackson said the OSSAA has discussed the idea of moving the fall season, and possibly winter, to the spring, if needed. He said they’ve talked about what that might look like, but nothing has been officially determined.
However, Jackson did say if all activities were played in the spring, it would likely mean shortened seasons and possibly only playing district games or the necessary contests. That would also mean a longer activities year, Jackson said.
“If it comes to that to where we’re playing all of our activities in the spring, we’re probably at best looking at finishing at the end of June,” Jackson said.
For now, the fall season will resume as it has. Other questions arose about the safety protocols for athletes and coaches, along with the rules for fans and cheerleaders at games. Jackson said those rules will be made at the local level with each district, but the OSSAA was hoping to send each district guidelines by Thursday afternoon.
“During the regular season, that’s going to be a local control issue,” Jackson said. “That local district is going to make that call. Once we get to postseason, when we take over the management of those games, all I can tell you is we hope to have fans at our games, and again in trying to do it safely. We want to have fans at our activities. That’s such a big part in our mind of the high school experience. Will we have to take some measures to keep people safe? We will. Social distancing and wearing a mask – those are all options for us to use to allow fans.
“… We are presenting our schools with some guidelines that are just that. The schools would not be required to use them, but we are – based on public health officials and the CDC – trying to determine what is the best way to stay safe and still compete in our activities. We’re combining all of that and formulating some guidelines for our schools to use. As far as mandates, we’re going to leave it to the schools to implement those guidelines as they see fit.”
The same rules will be applied if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19. However, Jackson said if a team or school can’t play a game because it shut down temporarily due to a positive test, it would not be required to forfeit that contest. He said the schools would try to schedule a make-up date, if possible.
“The school district themselves are going to manage those scenarios,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to intervene and try to tell a school district how best to manage those scenarios. They know the students much better than we do. They’re going to be able to put together protocols on that local level much better than we could from our level for their individual students.”
