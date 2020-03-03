The Stillwater High girls’ soccer team was faced with a tough task to begin the season Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium.
It squared off with the defending state champions in its classification. Although the Lady Pioneers hung tough with Norman North for much of the game, there was a three-minute stretch during the final moments of the first half that doomed them.
Norman North scored once more in the second half, beating Stillwater 3-0.
Despite the loss, second-year SHS coach Seth Condley had mixed feelings about his team’s performance against the reigning Class 6A state champs.
“You can’t coach speed,” Condley said. “(Norman North) is so fast and we’re not very fast. We just don’t have a lot of speed on our team, and they’ve got speed at every position, so they’re beating us to every 50-50 ball. I think we were a little intimidated unfortunately, which is disappointing to me.
“Our midfielders tried to take too many touches and it’s just too slow. Our forwards weren’t very good holding the ball up. Then again, they’re defending state champs for a reason. They lost nine starters, but they just reload. They’re so skilled and talented at this level, and we’re not close to that as far as the speed aspect.”
The first half nearly went completely scoreless, but Norman North (1-0) made sure that didn’t happen after 35 minutes of scoreless action. A Lady Timberwolves shot was saved by SHS goalkeeper Sydney Gough near the corner of the net, but she couldn’t quite corral it into her grasp.
Lying on the ground, Gough reached for the ball, but couldn’t quite grab it before a Norman North forward came and kicked it through a small window between Gough and the post.
Just like that, Norman North led 1-0 with 4 minutes and 3 seconds left in the half.
That 1-0 deficit quickly turned to 2-0. Less than three minutes later, Norman North made a long pass into the box, but Gough misplayed it and the ball rolled past her.
The Lady Timberwolves charged after the ball, and despite a little pressure, they converted an easy goal with no one in the net. A 2-0 deficit was tough to overcome for a Stillwater team that had only one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes.
“We’re playing Sydney Gough, who’s never played goalie before until this year in the preseason” Condley said. “Then Anna Bosma played and she’s a sophomore. This was Anna’s first real varsity game. We were breaking in two goalies.”
Stillwater (0-1) nearly cut the lead in half during the opening two minutes of the second half. A shot by Alyssa Henderson crossed in front of the Norman North goalkeeper and rolled just wide of the left post.
It was as close as the Lady Pioneers would come. Norman North dominated the remainder of the game, and even had a goal from a set piece taken away midway through the second half.
The final goal came with 9:06 left in the contest. It was a shot from about 20 yards out that SHS goalkeeper Anna Bosma deflected off her hands as the ball sailed above her head.
The ball bounced off her hands, over her head and into the net. It was the final nail in the coffin against a Norman North team that gave up only one goal in the postseason a year ago.
“We have to do a better job on the girls’ side in the midfield,” Condley said. “We’re just too slow with straight up speed, and I don’t know how to fix that. Against these really big schools, I can’t coach speed, but I can coach technique or anything else to make you better. If you’re just fast, that’s hard to beat.
“… We’re trying to build this girls’ program. I got a lot of girls some time today, so we’ll see what happens.”
Stillwater will travel to Yukon to play at 6 p.m. Friday. Yukon went 11-4 last year and played at Moore on Tuesday night.
