Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.