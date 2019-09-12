Pawnee knows how important one game in an eight-team district can play in vying for one of four playoff spots.
The Black Bears lost just three games last year – all within district – and found themselves on the outside sitting at home when the playoffs began.
That’s what will make their Week 2 matchup with rival Morrison – which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday – important to open district play, as it could be the deciding factor between a trip to the postseason and a shift to basketball season.
The Wildcats delivered Pawnee one of those losses a year ago – a 24-0 victory at home – and head into the game with a sophomore quarterback who has made just one start in his career. Jared Harmon got the start last week in place of an injured Gage Williams, who is out for the year with an ACL tear, and led Morrison to a 24-10 road win at Crescent.
In his first start, Harmon threw for 147 yards and a touchdown – coming on a 53-yard catch by Trevor Hughes – while also rushing for 28 yards and a score.
On the flip side, Pawnee got an extra week to prepare for this key district matchup after having played in Zero Week and taking a bye in Week 1. The season opener was a 60-20 blowout win over Crooked Oak. In that game, the Black Bears rushed for more than 300 rushing yards in the first half.
Pawnee was paced by junior Trevor Mitchell, who had 109 yards rushing on four carries with a touchdown while also returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score. The Black Bears threw just one pass in the game, with quarterback Blake Skidgel connecting with Jake Mitchell for a 40-yard touchdown.
The Black Bears won the last matchup against rival Morrison that was played in Pawnee, holding on for a 20-13 victory in 2017. The win helped Pawnee reach the postseason and is the only victory for the Black Bears over Morrison since Pawnee moved down to Class A in 2016.
Perkins-Tryon (1-0) at Cushing (0-1)
The annual Highway 33 Rivalry game may be another competitive edition this season in the Week 2 meeting between Perkins-Tryon and Cushing.
Cushing put together a second-half rally at Bristow in the season opener, falling just short 19-16 against a Bristow team ranked in the top 15 in Class 4A. The Demons dominated Hennessey 35-0 in their season opener at McIlvain Field.
The home team has won the last two meetings, with the 2016 season opener being the last time the road team was victorious – with Cushing winning 37-8 in Perkins.
Perkins-Tryon won 23-0 in last year’s home game vs. the Tigers, while Cushing won in 2017 in a low-scoring affair – defending its home turf 7-0.
Coyle (0-1) at Yale (0-1)
The Stillwater area’s two eight-man football teams will square off with either Coyle or Yale getting its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 36-14 loss to Summit Christian, while the Bluejackets lost 48-20 at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale of Class B. Damon Caine rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown for Coyle
In last year’s game, Yale – which was in its first year at eight-man – rolled out of Coyle with a 30-12 victory.
Perry (2-0) at Meeker (1-1)
The Maroons look to go undefeated in non-district action with its second of three-straight road games this week against Meeker before opening district play at Chisholm.
Perry is averaging 47 points per game through its first two games, most recently putting up 55 points against rival Blackwell. On defense, the Maroons have given up just 20 points combined to the first two weeks.
Meeker went up two classifications to earn a 40-6 blowout victory over Class 4A McLoud in its second game of the season after narrowly losing to Class 2A Luther in Zero Week 39-36.
