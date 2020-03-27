David Page made a prediction two weeks ago that came true earlier this week.
Unfortunately, it was a prediction the longtime Pawnee High boys’ basketball coach wishes wouldn’t have come true.
That’s the reality of sports in these uncertain times as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. It’s shut down businesses and sports across the country.
One of the most recent of those was high school sports in the Sooner State. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association earlier this week announced the cancellation of the state basketball tournaments for Class 2A-6A.
They were postponed March 12 – just hours before they were slated to start around the state. Class A and B state tournaments were played the previous weekend.
This announcement came a day after the State Board of Education canceled school for the remainder of the academic year. The OSSAA release read:
“On March 25, the State Superintendent announced that all public schools would remain closed until the end of the academic year for each respective public school. The academic year for schools will end between May 8 and May 15.
In conjunction, with this decision the OSSAA Board voted unanimously, at the March 26, 2020 Teleconference Board Meeting, to cancel the State Basketball Tournament for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A; additionally, all spring activities have been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
For the purpose of all OSSAA member school activities, all school personnel, including certified, adjunct or volunteer coaches, as well as teachers, directors, or instructors are prohibited from engaging in any type of OSSAA member school activity involving secondary students; no practice, instruction, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel is permitted.
SUMMER TIME ACTIVITIES: Until further notice, no OSSAA member school activities will be permitted. The timeline for the beginning of summer activities will be provided to member schools at a time when CDC recommendations as well as State and Local government recommendations allow for safe participation.”
Page may not have foreseen the closure of school and all spring sports, but he said he didn’t see the state tournament being played after its original postponement. He didn’t see a good time to reschedule it.
Then the situation became worse and the pandemic has affected much more than the sports world. Page was just disappointed for his players – none of whom were on the 2016 squad that last represented the Black Bears at the state tournament and the “Big House” or more accurately Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
“I think the worst thing about it is the kids,” Page said. “The kids worked hard, they improved, they were still getting better at the end of the year, they fight hard to get to the state tournament and then they don’t get to go see what the state tournament is actually all about. This group of kids is one of the few I’ve ever coached that hasn’t ever been to the state tournament. It was everybody on this team’s first time to go to the state tournament, so they lost out on really seeing what that atmosphere is like. That was the hardest thing.”
While many Pawnee teams have been to the state tournament, it isn’t the same just 28 miles to the west on U.S. Highway 64. Wrestling has reigned supreme there for decades.
Coach Brandon Hight had taken the Perry boys’ basketball team to new heights. His Maroons advanced to the state tournament for the first time, but never got to play a game as one of the final eight teams in their respective class.
Perry was slated to be the final game on the night when the tournament was postponed. This week’s news wasn’t too big of a surprise for the Maroons’ coach.
“It wasn’t much of a shock, honestly,” Hight said. “I think everybody knew once we got the initial postponement there was always a chance that we weren’t going to get to play. As time went on, things continued to get worse. Obviously, it’s a lot bigger than basketball at this point.
“They had to do what they feel like is the best precaution and that’s to get this thing stopped or slowed down, and basketball just happened to be one of the things that got in the way. Not only basketball, but all spring sports like baseball and track. I feel sorry and some compassion for all of the athletes, especially the seniors who are going to miss out on this opportunity.”
Hight said he’d been in contact with his players throughout the week, but he admitted they probably knew about the state’s decision before he told them because of social media.
The Maroons finished the season with a 22-5 record and ranked No. 10 in 3A. It will be a season Hight will remember for many reasons – one of which was his team’s resolve during a difficult stretch in January and during the month following.
“I think the biggest part I’ll remember is last year there was zero pressure on us and nobody really knew who Perry really was,” Hight said. “We had a good team and we got better as the year went along, and we shocked everybody. This year, going into it, we kind of had a target on our back and we worked our way to get high in the rankings early in the year. We battled a little bit of injuries and battled a few weeks where we didn’t play really well. I think it just took us a while to learn how to play and handle being the team that’s hunted and the better team every night.
“Everybody was giving us their best shot. So, what made me proud of these guys was through some adversity during the year, nobody hung their heads, nobody got mad at each other or pointed fingers. We had a stretch where we lost four games in a two-week span, and it got to Feb. 1 and we needed to turn this thing around and those guys did it. We started playing better and we kind of hit our stride at the right time.”
The Maroons will graduate six seniors this year. They are Mason Drake, Jace Goldsberry, Braxton Dale, Caleb Fortney, Gage McNabb and Mitchell Hartwig.
For Page and Pawnee, its just three seniors. Zach Buchanan was the main contributor of those off the bench, but Jaden Leadingfox and August Pickering also played their final games at Black Bears.
They have three sophomores and three juniors who will be back next year to make another run at the 2A state tournament. Their improvement this year is the lasting memory for Page.
“From day one until it was over, we were still getting better,” Page said. “The kids are great kids. They enjoy being with each other on and off the floor. They spend a lot of time with each other hunting, fishing and doing all kinds of things. It was a great group and we got better as we went with every practice and every game. That’s what I’ll remember and think about these guys.”
