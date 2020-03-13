The Perry High boys’ basketball team was hours from making history when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association broke the big news Thursday afternoon.
The Maroons were scheduled to play their first-ever game in the state tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. It was going to be the first for the program at a school where wrestling has been king for decades.
About eight hours before tipoff, the OSSAA announced it was postponing the Class 2A-6A state basketball tournaments to help further prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The first games of the tournament were less than two hours from beginning.
The news shocked everyone around the state, especially those teams directly affected by the announcement.
“After last night’s deal with the Thunder, I thought we were liable to get some kind of memo or email where each family gets two or three fans or no fans, but still play the game,” Perry boys’ basketball coach Brandon Hight said. “So, to go from at noon thinking we were good to go to next thing we know – nothing. We would have liked to have played, obviously, and it would have been nice to play in front of our fans, because the whole town is behind us and everybody is excited. It’s kind of disappointing all the way around.”
Pawnee boys’ basketball coach David Page, whose team was scheduled to play its 2A state tournament game at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, was also surprised by the OSSAA news.
“I’m sad for the kids, because the kids worked so hard to get to the state tournament,” Page said. “It’s their dream to get to the state tournament and play in the Big House. They did everything they had to do to get there, and then it was taken away from them. It’s really disappointing.”
Page added his players were were especially hurt by the postponement.
“They were very down,” Page said. “They didn’t believe it. They were disappointed. They asked a lot of questions, and of course questions we couldn’t answer.”
The No. 8-ranked Black Bears (27-2) were scheduled to play No. 3 Dale (22-7) at Yukon High. It was their first state berth since a senior-led squad advanced to the state semifinals in 2016.
This year’s team was nearly the opposite with two sophomores and three juniors in the starting lineup. The first senior to play is the second player off the bench, according to Page.
Although the OSSAA said the state tournament is postponed, Page doesn’t believe the games will be rescheduled.
“I can’t see it being played,” Page said. “They said it was postponed, but I couldn’t imagine anywhere in the school year where it could be rescheduled. I guess the kids just have to learn from what they did and see if we can’t go back again next year.
“The reason I don’t see it is because out of my 17 players, I only have three kids that didn’t go to another sport. All of the other sports are going on now and it’s their season, so they should get to have their season. I can’t see them trying to play a state basketball tournament during the middle of another season.”
The Maroons, ranked No. 10 in 3A, were set to face No. 7 Crossings Christian (22-4) in their first-round game. It was a rematch of a game from the semifinals of the Cashion Tournament.
Perry (22-5) lost the game, 67-54, and it was the first of three losses in four games for the Maroons. They haven’t lost since Jan. 31.
“The worst part about the whole deal is I really have no idea what’s going to go on,” Hight said. “That’s what’s bad. That’s probably the worst part, but I met with my guys (Thursday). Other than the fact of what OSSAA put out, which is no games until at least March 22, the tough part is there are no answers, so I don’t know what to tell them. It’s disappointing, because we’ve been playing well, we’re on a streak here and we’re hitting our peak, and now you just don’t know.
“With everything else canceling, there’s no telling if we’ll play again or we won’t play again. I just have no idea. I just don’t try to think about it a whole lot. It’s out of my control. I can have a contingency plan and if we’re playing in two weeks, we’ll get back to practicing after a while and figure it out. It’s definitely disappointing. I know the kids were disappointed today, not even just the kids that play basketball, but the kids at school, families and parents were disappointed.”
