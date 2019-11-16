PAWNEE – Pawnee’s rushing attack is like a train, and instead of getting off of the tracks, Colcord got run over.
The Black Bears continued their momentum from an undefeated regular season, beating the Hornets 54-0 at Memorial Field on Friday night in the first round of the OSSAA Class A playoffs.
Pawnee (11-0) rushed for 374 yards with 10 different ball carriers, and Colcord struggled to find a stop all night.
The victory is the first in the playoffs for the Black Bears since 2009. Coming into the Friday’s contest, Pawnee coach Russell Cook was 0-2 in his two playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017.
“(Getting a playoff win) was good for the program and good for the community, as well,” Cook said. “It’s been a while since Pawnee has been here, and you definitely gotta win within the playoffs.”
The Black Bears jumped on Colcord (7-4) early, scoring on an 11-play drive to open the game, and then added another touchdown on their second offensive drive in the first quarter to lead 14-0. Pawnee quarterback Blake Skidgel led both drives and scored the game’s first points on a six-yard rushing touchdown.
“Scoring on the first two drives got our momentum rolling,” Skidgel said. “It’s always good when you go out and score on your first two drives and eat up the clock. It gets it going and sets the tone for the game.”
While the Black Bear offense was humming, the defense matched the intensity. Colcord’s offense gained just 86 total yards and turned the ball over three times. Trevor, Chad and Jake Mitchell each intercepted Colcord quarterback Blake Gonzales, not allowing the Hornets to make any big plays through the air.
“The secondary was just flying around, having fun and finding guys,” Skidgel said. “They were just making plays on the ball.”
Just as it steamrolled in the first quarter, Pawnee kept the locomotive chugging in the second quarter. Skidgel added a score on the ground and another though the air for 14 yards to Chad Mitchell, and Trevor Mitchell added to the fun with a 21-yard rushing touchdown to give the Black Bears a 32-0 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Chad Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard rush, Logan Hargrove added a 15-yard rushing score, and to cap it all off, Trevor Mitchell evaded several defenders and took back a 75-yard punt return.
The fourth quarter was time for each team’s backups to get some snaps, and it went by quickly with no scoring.
The Black Bears will host again in the second round of the playoffs against Wayne, which beat Savanna 33-14 on Friday.
In the first round, though, Pawnee left no doubt it was the better team, and it showed on the scoreboard.
“It was great coming out here and getting the win,” Skidgel said. “We hope to keep on winning.”
