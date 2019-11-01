The Black Bears took care of business Friday while on the road, shutting out Drumright 60-0.
It was a tune-up game for the Black Bears as well as a chance to rest some key players before a huge matchup the undefeated Pawhuska Huskies. The varsity took the field for a quarter before the JV came in and took care of business.
After the game, coach Russell Cook had nothing but praise for his second-stringers saying, “The JV guys played hard and scored a lot for us. We entrusted them with the game and they delivered.”
He also had this to say about the big game next week, “We just need to focus on us and do what we do.”
The game between the two undefeateds will take place Friday at Pawhuska.
Cushing squeaks by Blanchard in final minutes
As the time ticked down, Cushing was able to come away with a road win over Blanchard 20-14.
The game entered the fourth quarter all locked up at 14. There was a lot on the line in this divisional game as the winner would go on to lock up fourth place and thus securing a playoff spot.
With the game on the line and 2:59 left to go, senior quarterback Will Moyer found freshman receiver Camden Crooks for a 36-yard touchdown. The excited Crooks was called for a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kick off.
Blanchard came up with a huge special teams play, blocking the extra point to leave the game at 20-14.
Due to the Crooks penalty, the Lions got the ball on Cushing's 45-yard line looking to win the game in the final minutes. After a few unsuccessful plays, it was 4th-and-5. Camden Crooks came up with a pass breakup, jarring the ball away from the Lions receiver and redeeming himself from the earlier penalty.
Wil Moyer threw for over 250 yards in the game, and with the win the Tigers secured a playoff spot.
Yale’s two-game winning streak comes to an end
Depew came up with a win at home in dominating fashion, beating Yale 56-14.
The Hornets used their size to their advantage and utilized the power run for much of the game. They gave Yale many wildcat looks and the Bulldogs just didn’t have the size to counter. Coming into this one, Yale had won two straight district games which locked them into 4th place, thus ensuring they will make the playoffs.
Yale coach Johnny Ray talked about the future of this team, “We are still very young. With as hard as these guys work, it will get better.”
The Bulldogs go on the road again next week to square up with Davenport.
Perry claws back but loses in double overtime
In heartbreaking fashion, Perry loses to Oklahoma Christian School 36-42.
At one point, the Maroons were in a hole down 7-21.
Due to an aggressive defense that was able to force a few turnovers in the second half, Perry fought back into it.
After scoring touchdowns off of those turnovers, the Maroons found themselves still down eight in the fourth quarter. Thanks to some big completions from senior quarterback Mason Drake and junior receiver David Stringer, they were able to tie the game up and force an improbable overtime.
Drake also tallied his 100th career touchdown in the game
An emotional Oklahoma Christian team pulled out the game in double overtime on senior night.
The Maroons have lost two in a row.
“We’ve just got to come back and go to work,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “Losing like this is hard but we are still a playoff team. We need to cut back on penalties and play a complete 4 quarters of football.”
The Maroons will look to get back to winning ways at home against Thomas-Fay-Custer next week.
