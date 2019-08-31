PAWNEE – Trevor Mitchell kicked off his junior campaign with a quick touchdown.
Mitchell returned the opening kickoff for a score.
It was a sign of things to come Friday night at Pawnee Memorial Stadium, as the Black Bears scored early and often in a rout over Crooked Oak. They led by seven touchdowns before a second-half running clock sped up the game.
Pawnee rolled to a season-opening victory, winning 60-20.
“It was remarkable,” Mitchell said. “We had a good week of practice and we came out here and dominated. That was the game plan and we did it. I’m proud of the team.”
The Black Bears racked up more than 300 rushing yards in the first half of the contest. They had only one true drive in the second half, as their second drive was a single play before the final buzzer sounded on what was a Black Bear beatdown.
“I’m proud of our kids. They came out and started fast,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “It helps when you have a kickoff return first play and then the first play on offense was a touchdown. Our kids started fast. I felt like overall, the varsity guys played a really good first quarter.”
Pawnee’s victory began with Mitchell’s kickoff return. He scooped the bouncing ball off the thick, home grass and sprinted seemingly untouched for 88 yards and the touchdown.
It was the spark that ignited Pawnee’s easy victory.
“I love it,” Mitchell said. “I tried to do it last year and didn’t do it. I had to set a goal and accomplish it. I saw a lane and I hit it, and I hit fifth gear and kept going.”
Pawnee scored three more touchdowns – in just four offensive plays – during the next four minutes and 39 seconds. Meanwhile, the Black Bear defense was on the field for just nine plays, and recovered a fumble deep in Crooked Oak territory.
Mitchell scored the second touchdown of the night. It was his first carry of the season for the tailback and it went for 32 yards to paydirt. Sophomore Jake Mitchell scored the next two – on a 14-yard run and a 40-yard pass from junior quarterback Blake Skidgel.
The Black Bears’ longest drive of the night was a seven-play drive during the middle of the second quarter. It was a 69-yard drive that ended in a seven-yard touchdown run by senior Wylee Craig, who carried the ball five times for 38 yards on the drive.
Pawnee’s final score of the first half – and last by the first-team players – was a long run by Skidgel. He broke several tackles before breaking free for a 48-yard touchdown scamper where he outran the Ruf-Nex secondary.
“Trevor Mitchell had a really good game,” Cook said. “Blake Skidgel had a good game. Wylee Craig, Jake Mitchell and Logan Hargrove came in and had some good touches, too. We have a good, young talented group of backs. It’s going to be hard to share all of the touches with those guys, but we look forward to having a good season with each and every one of them. It’s a great problem to have.”
Trevor Mitchell led Pawnee with 91 yards on four carries, with Hargrove racking up 83 yards on six carries. As a team, Pawnee rushed for 367 yards.
The second half of the game flew by with a running clock. Crooked Oak ate up a ton of clock with a 14-play, 64-yard drive where it converted three third-down plays.
Cook’s one complaint after the game was his second-string players allowing a pair of second-half touchdowns. He wants his entire team to be ready to play, because injuries could make them next up on the depth chart.
Pawnee won’t play Week One as it's a bye week for the Black Bears after playing in Zero Week on Friday night. The Black Bears will host rival Morrison on Sept. 13 for their second game of the season.
“I gave them the weekend off and we’ll go back at it Monday,” Cook said. “Coaches will spend the weekend watching film and then spend time with our families. … Morrison is a really good team coached by really good coaches. We’re going to start up Monday and get ready for them.”
