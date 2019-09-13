PAWNEE – Morrison made its game plan center around Pawnee’s rushing attack, and the Wildcats still couldn’t stop it enough to win.
The Black Bears capitalized on Morrison mistakes and wore down the Morrison defense on their way to a 20-6 victory at home Friday night.
Pawnee’s backfield combined for 286 yards from five rushers, and all three of its touchdowns came on the ground. Junior running back Trevor Mitchell led the way with 30 carries for 96 yards. Pawnee coach Russell Cook’s offense continued to feed Mitchell, and he did not let his team down.
“Mitchell is a really good player and leader for us,” Cook said. “I think he’s really coming into his own in his junior year.”
The Black Bears took the opening kickoff and then proceeded to go on a 72-yard, 11-minute drive to take a 6-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Morrison had run only one offensive play.
Morrison coach Cory Bales saw Pawnee outmuscle his defense early on, and he said it was not what his team wanted to start the game.
“I don’t think we’ll see a better offensive line than that,” Bales said. “That was my fear. In the first drive of the game, they almost used the whole damn quarter. Hats off to them, they did a great job.”
Morrison’s offense battled back, though, and made the most of Pawnee turning the ball over on downs in its own territory in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jared Harmon punched the ball in from two yards out to tie the game 6-6 with minutes until halftime.
The score held until the break, but the second half proved to be Pawnee’s time.
The Black Bears (2-0) came out of the locker room and struck first on a Jake Mitchell 10-yard rush to take a 12-6 lead. Harmon and the Wildcats were able to get the ball back in the red zone with a chance to tie the game, but a sack and four incompletions inside the 10-yard line prevented them from doing so.
For the rest of the game, any time Morrison (2-1) mounted some offense, the drive ended in an interception. Jake Mitchell picked Harmon off twice in the game, and Blake Skidgel had the final interception that soaked up any chance Morrison had of getting back into the game.
“Nobody feels worse about those (interceptions) than Jared does,” Bales said. “They were not all of his fault. We were blocking eight people up front, and he was still getting pressure on him. There’s no reason for that.”
After the Skidgel interception, Trevor Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the night on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap off the game and the victory for the Black Bears.
Bales said despite his defense giving up a lot of rushing yards, he didn’t think that was the problem for his team. He said drops on offense and the inability to capitalize with good field position cost them too much.
Cook said he thought his team played well at the right time and executed well in the second half, and he was happy for his team to get the job done.
Pawnee has now beaten Morrison three of the past five years, with all three victories coming at home. Cook said there were a lot of bright points for the Black Bears, but two groups deserved special recognition.
“If I was to give a game ball out tonight, it would be to the secondary on defense and the offensive line in front on offense,” Cook said.
It was a crucial victory for Pawnee, one that will have an impact on the Class A District 5 standings at the end of the year. Jake Mitchell said the Black Bears aren’t satisfied with just beating their rivals, though. They want more heading into the rest of district play.
“We expect perfection,” Mitchell said. “We went into this season expecting it, and that’s what we’re going to get.”
