It’s been 12 years since the Pawnee High football team has advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals.
On Friday night, the Black Bears are hoping to end that streak. They host Wayne at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field in the second round of the playoffs.
“We have great fans and a community that supports football,” Pawnee football coach Russell Cook said. “Everybody in the school is excited, and as a team, we are excited to be where we are.”
Pawnee won its first playoff game in 10 years last week when it shut out Colcord, 54-0, in its first home game since 2006.
“Overall, I thought the defense played well and the offense played well, too,” Cook said. “We moved the ball well offensively throughout the game.”
One issue Cook addressed last week was a bit of chippy play during the game. It resulted in Chad Mitchell being ejected and suspended for this week’s contest.
“We talked about that the other night,” Cook said. “Colcord didn’t have anything to lose and it got a bit chippy at times. The score was so out of hand in the middle of the third quarter, we put some younger guys in to give them some experience and to keep our starters out of trouble.”
In 2009, Pawnee beat Afton, 58-18, but had lost playoff games in 2016 and 2017 in its only two postseason contests since that win.
Two years earlier, Pawnee edged out Tonkawa and Pocola by a combined five points to advance to the state quarterfinals, where it lost to Okeene, 14-7. It marked the seventh-straight year Pawnee won a playoff game.
That 2007 season came three years after the Black Bears won its lone football state championship.
The unbeaten Black Bears are aiming to bring another gold ball to Pawnee this year. They need four more wins to achieve that goal, but first is Friday’s contest against a Wayne (7-3) squad that’s won seven-straight games.
“We’re going to stick to our game plan and stay true to who we are,” Cook said. “I believe we have one of the best offensive lines in the state right now in Class A football. Those guys have done a great job for us, and we’re going to continue to follow them.”
Wayne has been a high-scoring team during its win streak.
“Offensively, we’ve been fine tuning some stuff,” Cook said. “Defensively, we’re preparing for a young quarterback. They’re pretty athletic on both sides of the ball.”
The winner of the Pawnee and Wayne game will play the winner of Mangum and Dibble. If Mangum wins, next week’s quarterfinal game will be played in Mangum.
