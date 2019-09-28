PAWNEE – The Pawnee Black Bears picked up an energizing homecoming victory, 22-6, over the Tonkawa Buccaneers.
The bleachers at Memorial Stadium were filled to watch these two undefeated teams go at it.
Pawnee junior running back Trevor Mitchell began the game with an opening drive fumble. A motivated Black Bears’ defense forced a punt after three plays. Pawnee got the ball back and made its first red zone appearance of the night. Junior quarterback Blake Skidgel confused the defense with a play-action pass, finding a wide-open Jake Mitchell for the game’s first touchdown.
The second possession was more of the same for the Class A No. 4 Buccaneers, with another punt after three plays. On the next drive for Pawnee, Trevor Mitchell made up for the early fumble with a 40-yard run to put the Black Bears (4-0, 2-0 District A-5) back into scoring position. Skidgel capped off the drive with a short 2 yard run for a touchdown.
An aggressive Black Bears’ defense allowed No. 8 Pawnee to go into the halftime break with a 16-0 lead. Pawnee allowed just 52 yards of total offense and senior linebacker Logan Hargrove came up with two huge sacks on Tonkawa quarterback Tristain Burdick in the first half.
“Our defense has been playing really well. We’ve had some young kids really step it up in the secondary and defensive line. Our linebackers have been playing great over the last few weeks,” coach Russell Cook said.
The second half opened with Tonkawa receiving the ball. They were able to get some offense going until a sack by junior linebacker Wylee Craig stalled out the drive.
Pawnee methodically ran the ball, chewing up time and wearing out the Buccaneer (4-1, 1-1) defense. After another magician-like fake handoff fooled the Buccaneers, Skidgel threw a perfectly placed pass to Jake Mitchell for a 46 yard touchdown. That gave the duo its second touchdown of the night.
Desperately needing to score to get back into the game, Tonkawa was able to get on the board with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was too little, too late for the Buccaneers. Pawnee controlled the ball with their run game that had done so well all night. As the clock wound down, Skidgel took a knee to wrap the game up and gave Pawnee an impressive homecoming win.
“Our kids believe in what we’re teaching them,” Cook said.
Pawnee looks to stay undefeated when it goes on the road next week to play Woodland.
