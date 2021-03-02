OKLAHOMA CITY – Blake Skidgel became a state champion wrestler a year ago by capping his one-loss season by a pin in the championship match.
On Saturday night, he ended his Pawnee High wrestling career with an unbeaten season, earning his second-straight state title in the process.
“It feels great, because of all of the hard work and dedication I put into this sport,” Skidgel said. “It’s finally paying off. It feels great to be a two-time state champ.”
The defending Class 3A 160-pound champ bumped up a weight class a year after another hard-working year in the weight room preparing for the Pawnee football season. He entered the state tournament 29-0 and the favorite to claim the title.
In the first round, Skidgel came out of the gate firing against Comanche’s Kasen VanBuskirk, taking a 7-0 lead after the first period. In the second period, Skidgel scored an escape and takedown before pinning VanBuskirk.
In the semifinals, Skidgel had a nearly similar result against Marlow’s Andrew Johnston. Skidgel scored a takedown just 17 seconds into the match and rode out his opponent the rest of the round.
In the second period, the Black Bear senior scored an escape and takedown, and seconds later pinned Johnston to earn a spot in the finals.
“I had a really good day today, to say the least,” Skidgel said. “I think anytime you come to a tournament and win, it’s a good day.”
Skidgel scored another first round takedown in the finals, and again didn’t allow an escape. In the end, he beat Blackwell’s Christian Mora, 5-0, capping his season at 32-0.
“That’s the third time I’ve wrestled him,” Skidgel said. “He’s wrestled me pretty close, so I just wanted to go out there and wrestle good. I hooked up and won.”
Wrestling has been a part of Skidgel’s life for more than 10 years, and although his prep career is finished, he will continue wrestling in college. He signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at Oklahoma State University.
“I’m excited to start my next chapter at OSU,” Skidgel said. “I’m extremely excited. I’ve dreamed of being a Cowboy my whole life, so getting to go wrestle there and be a part of an organization that’s as good as them is really special. I’m excited for the future, and to be a part of something great. Go Pokes!”
The former Pawnee quarterback, who was a force to stop as a runner, said he will miss football, but his true passion lies on the mat.
“I’ve thought about playing football, but I know I’ve always belonged in the wrestling room,” Skidgel said. “I started wrestling when I was in kindergarten. It’s a part of me. I love wrestling.”
