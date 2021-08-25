For the Perkins-Tryon High football team, Week Zero marks the beginning of a highly anticipated season and the culmination of hard work in camp.
Although several programs across Oklahoma use Week Zero as a time for extra preparation and scrimmages, others decide to jump into non-district play, opting for a bye week later in the season. The Demons chose the latter option, so their schedule begins 7 p.m. Friday with a home matchup against Chisholm.
“I’m ready to get this season kicked off, and we gotta go 1-0,” coach Dawayne Hudson said.
It’s a big night for Hudson, who will make his head coaching debut. After spending about a decade as an assistant in Arkansas and then working for coaches at Moore, Stillwater and Midwest City, Hudson landed the Perkins-Tryon job early this year. He embraces his new home and said he appreciates how the community revolves around football on Friday nights.
Perkins-Tryon’s dedication to the game is evident when Hudson leads his team in practice, too.
“It’s a total buy-in from the team, and that’s fun,” Hudson said. “It makes it a lot more fun to go to practice and get up every morning and be motivated to help these kids succeed.”
During their last year playing for former coach Bruce Williams, the Class 3A Demons earned their first victory of the season when they clobbered Chisholm 47-12 on the road. This can give Perkins-Tryon a confidence boost going into another matchup against the 2A Longhorns, but both programs have undergone significant changes since then.
Chisholm’s new coach, Lyle Welsh, has established himself as a winner. In the late 1990s, he made Oklahoma football history as the first coach to lead an eight-man team and an 11-man team to state titles.
Anything could happen, and Perkins-Tryon isn’t taking the Longhorns for granted.
“We definitely can’t overlook them,” senior lineman Logan Holloway said. “Because I think we can win, but if we underestimate them, they can totally surprise us.”
Holloway and his fellow linemen could have the opportunity to drive the Demons’ success this season. Holloway said expectations are high for the offensive and defensive line, and as someone who plays an active role in both groups, he has concentrated on conditioning so he can maintain energy throughout entire games.
Hudson constantly emphasizes winning “the battle of the trenches.” In practice, the linemen reinforce his belief that Perkins-Tryon can accomplish this goal.
“We’re gonna lean on them to help us,” Hudson said. “They’re our focal strength point.”
Tre Stevenson, a sophomore defensive lineman who also plays running back, is someone who gives Hudson faith in Perkins-Tryon’s abilities to control the line of scrimmage.
“I would be shocked if he’s not one of the better D-linemen in our district,” Hudson said. “And I’m really excited to see him grow as not only a young man but a football player.”
Hudson said he also likes the progress he has seen from senior quarterback Gunnar Thrash, a first-year starter replacing Austin Mages.
Thrash prepared for his new responsibilities when the Demons faced Bristow in a scrimmage this past Friday, allowing them to see how their position groups synchronized outside an intrasquad setting.
Holloway said communication was a little difficult for his team at first, but it improved throughout the scrimmage, allowing the Demons to correct mistakes. Since then, the coaches have stressed the importance of this lesson, he added.
“We have figured that out,” Holloway said. “Communication is key, so we have been practicing that a lot.”
Chisholm also had a recent scrimmage, providing Hudson with some new film to study before Friday. As he watched the Longhorns match up against Jones, he noticed their size up front, height at receiver, speed at tailback and athleticism at quarterback, he said. Bryce Patton, Chisholm’s senior signal-caller, had more than 1,000 passing yards for 11 touchdowns last season.
Although film can be helpful, Hudson also recognizes teams won’t reveal all of their schemes and capabilities during a scrimmage. The Demons might have to react to different plays, but handling the unpredictability factor is just a part of Hudson’s new job that he loves.
“We’ve gotta be prepared for everything under the sun,” Hudson said. “…It’s gonna be a great challenge for us. Being the first game of the year, we’re pretty stinkin’ excited.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates from the Perkins-Tryon football season opener against Chisholm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.