Perkins-Tryon football receives Coach of the Year, other All-District honors

Dawayne Hudson’s first season as the Perkins-Tryon High football coach ended with a big honor.
The All-District awards were announced Wednesday for Class 3A District 1, and Hudson was named Coach of the Year.
“To be honest with you, I was really surprised,” Hudson said. “When the coaches voted for that award, they mentioned my name and I didn’t even know that I was on the ballot or they knew my name, so I felt extremely blessed, and it’s a tribute to the young men.”
Additionally, five Perkins-Tryon athletes received accolades. First-year starting quarterback Gunnar Thrash headlined the group, earning a Co-Offensive MVP honor. Hudson complimented Thrash’s leadership on and off the field.
“You talk about a young man that’s been waiting in the wings for a long time, and that hasn’t been easy for him,” Hudson said. “So for him to have the type of year that he did. …I couldn’t have asked for anything more of him.”
Wide receiver Cashtin Craycraft, tight end Gannon McCutchen and offensive lineman Logan Holloway were honored as All-District offensive players. Hunter Robinson collected the Demons’ sole defensive award, receiving All-District recognition as a defensive back.
“Those were our captains; those are our core,” Hudson said. “Those are dudes that for my first year, they’ll hold a special place in my heart throughout my coaching career.”
During Hudson’s inaugural season as coach and Thrash’s first as starting quarterback, the Demons went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in district play. They ended the year as the sixth-ranked team in Class 3A and advanced to the playoff quarterfinals, where state champion Holland Hall defeated them 34-14.
Hudson said the loss to Holland Hall leaves the Demons ready to return and end their season differently next year. Despite graduating a class of nine, Perkins-Tryon will retain several team leaders.
“We’ve got decent-sized junior-to-be-senior, sophomore-to-be-junior classes,” Hudson said. “And they got a lot of experience this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.