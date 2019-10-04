PERKINS – Perkins-Tryon High soundly beat Blackwell 49-7 after a slow first half of play on Friday night at McIlvain Field.
The Demons entered the contest undefeated coming off of an impressive three-game road stretch against Cushing, McCloud and Mannford. However, the Maroons were still reeling from a 54-12 thrashing at the hands of Kingfisher a week earlier.
After a three-and-out for the Maroons to start the game, the Demons marched down the field only to fumble the ball at the 30-yard line.
The Maroons (1-4, 0-2 District 3A-1) were unable to do anything with it as they punted the ball after two first downs.
The Demons settled in on the next possession, moving the ball 82 yards down the field for a one-yard touchdown run by Austin Mages to cap off the drive.
In the second quarter, Blackwell responded with a 47-yard pass from quarterback Mikey Riley to Brett Lenon to even the score again.
With 45 seconds left in the half, the Demons were able to rip off a 38-yard touchdown pass from Mages to Hunter Blackwell to put them back on top 14-7 before the end of the half.
The Demons (5-0, 2-0) played well defensively in the first half, quelling a fiery passing attack by the Maroons, but their offense stalled out on the majority of their drives, allowing multiple sacks and recording five penalties for 45 yards.
The Maroons attempted 20 passes in the first half and only four designed run plays, but their defense managed to significantly slow down the Demons’ usual running attack.
P-T coach Bruce Williams said his team didn’t need him to tell them to make adjustments.
“I told them, ‘I could come in here and kick things and throw things, but it wouldn’t change anything,’” Williams said. “They knew what they had to do.”
P-T started the second half with a vengeance and immediately scored two touchdowns in one minute and 20 seconds of play.
Ayron Lawson set up the first score with a 57-yard sprint that allowed Mages to punch it in for a 6-yard touchdown a few plays later. The next drive, they scored on the very first play on a 61-yard touchdown run by Lawson.
The Class 3A No. 8 Demons scored one more touchdown on a 17-yard run by Mages before the end of the third quarter. It came on eight-play drive that chewed up some of the play clock to make the score 35-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Caleb Smith intercepted a pass for the Demons on the next drive, giving them the ball at their own 45-yard line. Mages recorded his fourth touchdown run on the next drive from 13 yards out.
Once they got the ball back again, Lawson ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run to make the score 49-7, where it would stand for the remainder of the game.
Coach Williams said that his team’s ground attack is what changed the most in the second half.
“I challenged them to quit cutting so much and looking for the home run plays,” Williams said. “I told them to just hit the holes and see what’s open.”
P-T improves to 5-0 for the second-straight year and takes on No. 1 Heritage Hall at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
