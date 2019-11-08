Perkins-Tryon was off and running quickly to blow out 49-0 Mt. Saint Mary’s on Friday.
After scoring on their first two drives, the Demons caught a break when Mt. Saint Mary’s muffed a punt to set up the third touchdown of the evening for Perkins-Tryon. P-T coach Bruce Williams was pleased with the start for the Demons (9-1, 6-1).
“We just played really well early,” Williams said. “We came out sharp and drove the ball down the field.”
The persistence of the Demons’ offense was overwhelming for Mt. Saint Mary’s, with quarterback Austin Mages scoring four touchdowns. The performance led to the Demons using up clock throughout the second half, sealing the shutout heading toward the playoff beginning next week.
Williams thought the team relied on the defense throughout the night. The Perkins-Tryon defense allowed just 39 points in its six district wins.
“The defense has been the backbone,” Williams said. “They really have. They’ve kept us in all of our games and so we are going to be relying on them going forward.”
P-T turns their attention toward the first round of the playoff with a home game against Sulphur.
Coyle crushes Bluejacket
It was more of the same for Coyle when it faced off against Bluejacket in the season finale Friday night.
Damon Caine rushed for 247 yards on the night, including five touchdowns in the only half of the game with Coyle cruising to a 54-6 victory. There would be no second half of action with CHS reaching a mercy-rule by halftime.
This marks the second game in a row Coyle has not played a second half of football, after last week’s victory against Deer Creek-Lamont. Coyle coach Shane Weathers thought that the team played exceptional over the course of the night.
“Kris Boynton had an interception tonight,” Weathers said. “Our whole offensive line blocked great tonight. Our very first play from scrimmage, Damon didn’t even get touched.”
Caine, the leading rusher in the state, had short field position for most of the night. The opening drive came after a Bluejacket onside kick that gave Coyle short field to start, but when he had a chance, Caine delivered on his limited opportunities on the long field, cashing in on an 80-yard touchdown run.
Coyle turns its attention to the playoffs next week against Sasakwa in the opening round of the playoffs. Weathers said Coyle, which will be at home for the contest, was in the same district as Sasakwa previously. Weathers is expecting a tough game against the Vikings.
“They’ll be prepared,” Weathers said. “We better be getting prepared for them.”
Yale shut out by Davenport
An inexperienced Yale team not only lost its game against Davenport 48-0, but also lost one of its few experienced players.
On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Yale senior Jacob Wilson went down with a hand injury and would not return to the game. The blow only hurt the Bulldogs, as they scrambled to find a replacement for the tailback’s production on a night where hardily anything went right.
Davenport came out aggressive and scored on the opening possession of the night and would not look back.
Midway through the third quarter, Davenport reached the mercy-rule mark to bring an end to the contest. The loss did not affect Yale’s playoff status, but added questions to the roster ahead of its Friday night matchup with Regent Prep. Yale coach Johnny Ray did not know if Wilson will be able to suit up in the matchup.
One of the resounding differences in the contest involved the dominance of the Davenport defense. Ray thought Davenport played solid defense all night.
“They’re just a very well-coached team and a very disciplined team,” Ray said. “Everything you do, they’ll sit there and wait on it and go tackle you. Hats off to them.”
Ray also explained the motivation his team will have for going to Regent Prep coming off the tough loss.
“It’s just another opportunity to practice an extra week and get better,” Ray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.