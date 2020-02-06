PERRY – Mason Drake racked up more than 9,000 passing yards as the Perry High quarterback for nearly four years, so it makes sense he wants to continue being a signal caller at the next level.
During his recruitment process, the 6-foot-5 three-sport athlete was asked about possibly switching positions to a tight end or the generic athlete position that can play various roles.
He was also asked to continue his role as a quarterback. That’s what interested him the most.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami was one of the schools that wanted Drake as its future signal caller. The Golden Norsemen came to watch a Perry game to scout Drake, and before the Maroons’ pre-game warmups were completed, they offered Drake a scholarship.
Fast forward a few months, Drake finalized the Golden Norsemen’s recruitment. On Thursday morning, Drake signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at NEO in front of dozens of teammates and peers.
“Those guys were willing to bet on me,” Drake said. “A couple places said maybe I’d be a quarterback in the future or maybe want me to change positions, but NEO wants me to play quarterback, they want me to be their guy soon and hopefully I can fulfill that for them.”
Perry coach Travis Cole was thrilled for his quarterback, who threw for 9,426 yards and 103 touchdowns during his tenure as a Maroon. Cole admitted he’s sad to see Drake graduate this spring, because he’ll miss him, but he believes NEO will be a good fit.
“This is exciting,” Cole said. “I’m sure there are a lot of guys that through the recruitment process, it doesn’t go the way they hoped, and his hasn’t quite gone what we expected. But I think it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s excited about somebody who’s excited about him.
“He’s going to kind of bet on himself. He’s going to go and look for another opportunity after this. Personally, being around him for five years now, there’s not anything he can’t do if he wants to do it. I’m excited for him and I’m looking forward to watching him play a bit more.”
Drake was scheduled to sign his NIL on Wednesday morning, but winter weather forced the cancellation of schools across the state. Thus, Drake and his coaches moved his signing moment one day later.
Drake enjoyed his day off school Wednesday, but he was happy to to ink his future Thursday morning.
“I’ve waited a long time for this day,” Drake said. “During the last four football seasons, I’ve been thinking college football would be a path I want to take. It’s something that I have the passion to do and I’m really excited to do. I’m just really happy with all of the opportunities that I’ve gotten so far, because Coach (Zach) Allen and Coach (Andrew) Rice have given me the opportunity to prove myself more or less.”
“We’ve been kind of bouncing around a date on when we’d be able to get it done. I’m going to get it done today. The snow day yesterday was really nice. I relaxed and laid in bed a little bit.”
Drake is a three-sport athlete at Perry, playing football, basketball and track and field. He could play basketball at the next level, but the gridiron is where he wants his athletic career.
“Just the game, really,” Drake said. “This football season – we weren’t the best team obviously – I loved the way the guys played. The guys fought hard. We were a young group, but everybody toughed it out and really brought together what we could. This football season was something that I want to be able to continue moving forward with.”
As a freshman, Drake threw for 703 yards in limited action. He became the full-time starter as a sophomore, and threw for 2,970 yards and 31 touchdowns in a 4-6 season.
Drake’s numbers slightly dipped in 2018, but the Maroons finished 8-3 and won the district title. He still threw for 2,718 yards and 29 touchdowns, while his interceptions were cut in half from 16 to eight.
This fall, Perry went 7-4 and Drake racked up 3,035 yards and 35 touchdowns, despite losing his top wide receivers each of the previous two years.
“Just like anybody, with experience, things slow down a bit,” Cole said. “I think one of the best thing he realized as he got older is he didn’t have to do as much as he trying to when he was younger. He realized that taking the easy route and dumping the ball off isn’t a bad thing – it doesn’t always have to be a big play. He matured in that way.”
Cole added that Drake’s demeanor has helped make him the successful quarterback he’s become.
“It’s a great combination,” Cole said. “He’s about as competitive as anybody I’ve ever coached, but at the same time, he’s pretty laid back. I’m hoping that his coaches at NEO realized that he keeps it pretty close to the vest. It took me two and a half years before he started being loose around me. You say stuff that you think is pretty funny and he gives you like a half-cocked grin, and you’re thinking that was pretty funny. He’s not going to get too emotional and he’s not going to tell you what he’s thinking all of the time. He is just calm, collected and focused on the task at hand.”
While NEO is in Drake’s future, he’s hoping for two successful years at the community college and then hopefully two more years at a larger school.
“The biggest thing is go to NEO and when I get out of there, go D1,” Drake said. “That would be the dream. That is the goal. If it doesn’t work out that way, I’ll probably just get a degree somewhere, but at this point, I want to get out there, work on myself as a quarterback and better myself every day to be able to play at the next level.”
