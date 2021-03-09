With a gusting south wind blowing out at 20-30 mph, Stillwater High’s district game against Putnam City at Couch Park on Tuesday night figured to be an offensive explosion.
The Pioneers did not disappoint the home crowd and swept the district series with the Pirates with a 16-7 win – after beating the Pirates 19-3 in Putnam City on Monday.
Jackson Young hit the second pitch of the game over the left field fence for a lead-off home run that would spark a massive first-inning rally.
Zach Roden followed with a two-run home run. After a single by Jaden Riley, a walk and a hit batter, Young came to the plate again in the same inning with the bases loaded, and he delivered a grand slam – once again over the left field fence.
“Jackson Young played like the type of player he is – he is a big-time player,” Stillwater baseball coach Jimmy Harris said. “He is going to Wichita State. He is a special player. He showed tonight how good he is. He went 3 for 4 and had 6 RBIs. I was really glad to see him play well.”
The Pioneers sent 16 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 10 runs to take a commanding 10-0 lead.
Stillwater added two runs in the second on solo home runs by Jackson Holliday and Louie Coca to push the lead to 12-0.
However, Putnam City answered with one run in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to close the gap to 12-7.
The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the fourth when Henry Hutchens led off with a bunt single and then stole second base. Young drove Hutchens home with a single for his sixth RBI in the game.
The Pioneers added two more runs in the inning to pad their lead to 15-7. Stillwater scored its final run in the sixth inning when Riley doubled down the left field line and Gage Gundy drove him in with a single to left.
Sophomore Barrett Morgan started on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching three innings and giving up one run on only one hit, while recording four strikeouts. Bryce Bond threw one inning in relief, giving up six runs on three hits. Hutchens finished the game for Stillwater with three shutout innings, giving up only two hits and recording three strikeouts.
“It was a good win,” Harris said. “… Our defense is playing well. It is still early and we are getting better. We are trying to get a lot of guys in the game and they will continue to get better.”
With the win, Stillwater improved its overall record to 6-1 and its district record climbed to 3-1 after splitting with Broken Arrow last week. Putnam City dropped to 2-2 in district play.
The Pioneers’ next game is Thursday at Jenks, and then they host Sapulpa on Friday.
