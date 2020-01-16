Old rivalries never die.
While Stillwater High and Ponca City haven’t been in the same conference in seven years, the wrestling rivalry still stands for those diehards.
“The old rivalry is not quite the same now that we’re in a different conference, and we seldom see them,” Stillwater wrestling coach Doug Chesbro said. “But to most of the diehard wrestling fans, they knew what this was about.”
And on Thursday, the Wildcats tried to renew the rivalry for the current crop of wrestlers.
The score was certainly lopsided in favor of the Pioneers – a 56-9 victory – but they were pushed a little harder than in their district dual against Bixby on Tuesday.
“The first thing I said to their coach, I said, ’Your guys came to wrestle!’” Chesbro said. “Scores will look like that in wrestling, but there were some good, competitive matches.”
Stillwater’s Cael Hughes opened the dual with a 22-5 technical fall in the third period at 106 pounds, before Gabe Fontanez scrapped to a 7-2 decision at 113.
Ponca City would get its first win of the night at 120 pounds with Cameron Johnson unable to overcome an early deficit, ultimately losing by 5-3 decision.
Cade Nicholas rallied in the third period to claim a 6-2 decision at 126 pounds.
Against state finalist Carter Young, Ponca City tried to shake the Stillwater junior at the opening whistle with a quick shot in on his ankles. But the Pioneer 132-pounder shrugged it off and used it create his own offense – rolling up three takedowns in the first 30 seconds.
“You might as well go ahead and shoot all your bullets at once, because in the long run, he (Young) just wears people down,” Chesbro said.
Young would coast to a 22-7 technical fall in the second period to push the Pioneers to a 16-3 team lead.
Ponca City crept to within seven points thanks to a first-period pin of Stillwater’s Hunter Tackett at 138 pounds, but that would be the last victory for the Wildcats on the night.
Dax Hughes – who controlled much of his match at 145 pounds, including nearly getting a fall in the first from a cradle – slipped out of the grasp of Ponca City’s Rayden Agee in the bottom position and turned it into pin with 14 seconds left in the second period.
“I was just trying to get out, and I just saw an opportunity to switch him and get on top and get that half-nelson in,” Hughes said. “I was able to just end the match right there.”
Tanner Robinson would follow with a fall of his own in the third period at 152 pounds, while Gatlin Wilson recorded an 8-6 decision at 160 pounds.
The quickest pin of the night would come at 170 pounds with Josh Norris needing just 17 seconds to square up the shoulders of Camdon Flemming.
Brett Black delivered Stillwater’s sixth – of seven – bonus-point victories with a 13-5 major decision at 182 pounds.
Carson Cottrill came through for the closest win of the night with a 1-0 decision at 220 pounds – getting the escape in the second period and riding out Chase Mehl in the third.
“Carson’s going to win a lot of 1-0 matches, that’s just the way that he wrestles,” Chesbro said.
Jakobe Sanders closed out the dual with second-period pin at heavyweight. After a scoreless first frame, Sanders elected to take the top position and about 30 seconds later, he sent HB Bowers to his back for Stillwater’s fourth fall of the dual.
“I have a feeling we are going to see a lot of falls at heavyweight once we’re on top,” Chesbro said. “He is an aggressive top wrestler. … They (Sanders and Dax Hughes) have so much skill on top that I’m confident with taking top, which is kind of a rare deal.”
The Pioneers will return to the mat Tuesday for a district dual against Bartlesville. It will be Stillwater’s senior night.
