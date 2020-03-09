Jimmy Harris felt a sense of relief following Monday night’s mercy-ruled victory.
The Stillwater High baseball coach was happy to see his team back on the winning side of things after dropping three-straight games after kicking off the season with a shutout win a week prior.
Harris’ squad clobbered a winless Putnam City squad at the plate and took advantage of the Pirates’ miscues through four-and-a-half innings. Stillwater crushed PC, 24-0, in a run-ruled Class 6A district contest.
“It’s about time,” Harris said. “We needed that. We just needed that today. The guys were locked in on their at-bats. They’ve been working on a few things on how they can help themselves at the plate. Yesterday, it was raining, and we came out here and hit in the rain. They were working on some stuff and they had a really good day.
“The ball was really flying in the rain and they had a lot of fun. … I think we were trying to get too big early on, and trying to hit the ball farther or harder than we needed to at that time. Now, they’re locked in. They did this on their own. They were locked in.”
Isaac Stebens, who took the loss in the Pioneers’ home opener, was nearly lights out on the mound Monday. Stebens pitched three innings and allowed just one hit, while striking out six batters.
He made sure the lone hit didn’t turn into anything more. Stebens picked off Daniel Saucedo at first base for the final out of the second inning.
Luke Randolph threw the final two innings. Randolph struck out three batters and induced three groundouts.
“Isaac, you could see a different kind of pitcher,” Harris said. “He was around the zone. His job was to just pound the zone. He had a really good day, and we got him out early so we could maybe use him a little more later this week. … I’m proud how the boys came out and took care of business.”
At the plate, Stillwater scored early and often, and in all four innings – including a 12-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning. SHS earned two walks to lead off the bottom of the first before earning six runs on five hits and three PC errors.
The Pioneers (2-3 overall, 2-1 district) scored three runs on three hits in both of the ensuing innings. No fewer than seven Pioneers came to bat each of the seven innings.
In the fourth inning, Stillwater posted 12 runs on eight hits, one PC error, four walks and one hit batter. It began with a walk, fly out and walk before a dropped fly ball seemingly opened the floodgates for the SHS bats.
The bases were loaded for several batters, as Harris was holding runners at third instead of sending them home to limit the damage. It didn’t seem to matter, as bat after bat drove in runners as 17 Pioneers came to the plate in the half inning.
“One of our goals is to just get hits,” Harris said. “Let’s get one hit and then go get multiple hits. That’s what it’s going to take. You can see when they start hitting, things start opening up. We were up a lot and they were in their fourth or fifth at-bat, and they’re staying locked in when that’s hard to be locked in, to be honest.”
Brennan Thompson was 4 of 5 at the plate with two doubles. He reached base a fifth time on an error. Tate Rupp was also 4 of 4 with a double, reaching base by a walk in his fifth at-bat. Jaden Riley and Zach Roden each had three hits.
The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Putnam City for the second district game.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
