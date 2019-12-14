PERRY – Stillwater High wrestling capped its weekend with a perfect record in the final round en route to a second-place finish Saturday at the Perry Tournament of Champions.
Freshman Cael Hughes won by fall in the second round.
Junior Cade Nicholas edged out a narrow victory over an opponent who’s already beaten him this year.
Junior Carter Young took down a defending state champ who has only two losses in his young career.
Those three victories in the championship round gave Stillwater a trio of tournament champions. It also helped the Pioneers secure a runner-up finish to fellow Class 6A opponent Choctaw.
Choctaw won with 236 points. Stillwater scored 200 team points, beating third-place Edmond Memorial by 21.5 points.
“From the get go, our kids came in blazing, and we got a lot of falls here,” SHS coach Doug Chesbro said. “We got a lot of upsets here. Our kids wrestled great. We came back today with only having two kids beaten out on the first day. When you wrestle like that and you have a solid number of kids who are scoring points like that, then you place in tournaments like this.
“The thing I enjoyed the most probably was the fact that we’re beating teams right now that are ranked ahead of us. We lost a dual to Sand Springs, but we beat them here. Edmond Memorial is the No. 4 or 5-ranked team in the state and we’re going to end up beating them by about 20 points. We have a lot to do and our football kids aren’t in 100 percent shape yet, but I think we made a statement that we have a team that if things roll the right way, we can make some noise.”
The Pioneers’ championship round began with Hughes’ 106-pound match. The unbeaten freshman faced undefeated sophomore Guy Clevenger from Catoosa. Clevenger took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a takedown.
“It’s a six-minute match, so I knew I could come back,” Hughes said. “So, I just kept on wrestling.”
Hughes rallied and took a 5-4 lead into the third period. Clevenger turned his motor and began attacking Hughes until the Pioneer freshman turned him on his back. Hughes pinned Clevenger with 50 seconds left in the match.
“I saw him take a shot and I saw an opportunity, so I took it,” Hughes said. “It turns out, I’m happy I did, because it ended up with me getting the win.”
Chesbro was proud of his freshman for improving his record to 7-0.
“Cael Hughes – there aren’t a lot of people that have the battery he has,” Chesbro said. “He is a goer. He is a freshman, but he is seasoned, well seasoned. He got behind two points early and it doesn’t phase him in the least.
“He just continues to wrestle, and he continues to pound and pound, and good things happen to people who do that. The other kid gets a little desperate at the end and we take advantage of that, and get the fall. That’s the No. 1 seed losing to a kid that originally wasn’t even seeded here.”
Three weight classes later, Nicholas squared off with Sand Springs’ Seth Jones at 126 pounds. Jones beat Nicholas 6-0 during their dual at SHS on Dec. 3.
On Saturday night, Nicholas grabbed an early 2-0 lead. Each wrestler earned an escape point, but Nicholas’ lead fell to one point after he was called for stalling twice. Yet, he hung on for the win, 3-2.
“It was a good match,” Nicholas said. “I stuck to my game plan a lot in the first period, just keeping the pressure on him. I wrestled him earlier in the year and I kind of wrestled scared, so I knew I had to make changes to get the win, and I thought I did a good job of that.”
Chesbro said he tried to give Nicholas some confidence before the match, and it worked.
“Cade Nicholas finally got the monkey off his back with that Seth Jones,” Chesbro said. “He was able to get a win over him after two-straight losses that have all been up here in the head. We had a long talk yesterday and a long talk today about the fact that he needs to have confidence in himself and think that he is the best wrestler at the time. I told him to be a little cocky, show you’re the man because they have to come and beat you. He has serious skills. So, winning that was a big deal.”
Nicholas (6-1) said his coaches’ advice helped him defeat an opponent who dominated him recently.
“I’ve wrestled Seth since like fifth grade, so we’ve been going back and forth for a long time,” Nicholas said. “Wrestling is such a mental sport, you have to go out there thinking you’re the best in the world and go have fun.”
Stillwater’s momentum carried into the next weight class at 132 pounds. Young and Bixby’s Zach Blankenship entered the matchup unbeaten on the season.
Young scored a takedown in the first period, taking an early 2-0 lead. Both wrestlers were going fast and furious and Carter won the match, 6-1.
“I thought it was good, but I definitely could have wrestled better,” Young said. “In the third period, I wasn’t putting quite as much pressure as I was in the first two, so I’ve got to work on that. But, overall, it was pretty good.”
Young’s victory handed Blankenship his second loss of his prep career. The Spartans’ sophomore won last year’s 120-pound state title.
“Carter goes out against arguably the best wrestler in the state last year and they’ve both been state champions,” Chesbro said. “I don’t know who could beat either one of those kids if they wrestle like that. I have a feeling that after a match like that, and I don’t know, but I don’t think that kid will be at that weight class next time we see him, because I think the exact same thing will happen to him next time he wrestles Carter Young. When Carter gets it in mind that he’s better than you, it’s hard to beat him. He’s also got a motor on him that won’t quit.”
Five other Pioneers placed at the tournament. Dax Hughes finished third with an 11-2 major decision in the consolation semifinals, and a second period fall (3:25) in the third-place match.
Tanner Robinson and Brett Black both placed fourth. Robinson won 5-1 and 11-4 before falling 6-4 in the 152-pound bracket. Black won 6-1 and 1-0 before being pinned in the third round of the 170-pound third-place match.
At 113, Gabe Fontanez went 1-2 Saturday, finishing sixth in his weight class. Carson Cottrill also went 1-2, placing sixth at 220 pounds.
SHS will travel to Deer Creek for a dual Tuesday night.
Avery leads Perry
The tournament host Maroons finished seventh as a team with 91.5 a year after winning the tournament. Four Maroons placed in their respective weight classes.
“We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” Perry coach Ladd Rupp said. “Compared to our first two duals of the season, I think we’re going in the right direction. The point we’re trying to get across is we just have to wrestle. There is a lot of fear right now in the way we’re wrestling, and I think the kids did a better job of opening it up this weekend.”
Dylan Avery led Perry with a runner-up finish at 152 pounds. In his lone match of the day, he squared off with Gabe Johnson – Choctaw’s defending state champ at 145.
Johnson dominated the match early and often, nearly pinning Avery on multiple occasions. Johnson won by tech fall, 17-2.
“I told Dylan we can’t take anything away from that kid,” Rupp said. “That kid was prepared, well coached and he went out there and he executed what he was supposed to do. Dylan came out of football, so he’s only been practicing three weeks. I told him we have a lot of growing to do. The most important thing is Dylan showed a lot of fight, and he had to fight off his back a few times. He was going out there being aggressive and we had a few mistakes that put us in bad position, but overall it put us in a position to grow.”
Gabe Valencia (120) and Logan Smith (132) placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Kaleb Owen finished fifth at 138.
Perry will host Class 4A powerhouse Tuttle in a dual Tuesday before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, next weekend for their final meets of the calendar year.
“We tell our team there are two types of teams – the teams going into Christmas break and the teams that come out of Christmas break,” Rupp said. “We hope to be a lot more prepared come Jan. 1.”
