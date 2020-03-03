Much like their female counterparts, the Stillwater High boys’ soccer team suffered a season-opening loss after allowing a goal late in the first half.
Stillwater battled a Norman North team that advanced to the state quarterfinals a year ago, but one little mistake put the Pioneers down a goal right before halftime.
Norman North eventually won the game 2-0. SHS coach Seth Condley said he was pleased with his team’s effort against an older and more experienced squad.
“I’m proud of them,” Condley said. “That’s the fight in Stillwater that I know we had two, three, four and five years ago. We’re playing so many young guys, and it’s good for them. We played a junior and senior team, and they’re huge, good and technical. We were right there with them. We’re not going to be an easy out on the boys’ side this year.”
Much like the SHS girls’ team, the Pioneers (0-1) struggled in the offensive half of the field against a strong Norman North team. Condley said it begins in the midfield with his boys’ squad.
“In the midfield, we need to be doing a little bit better off the ball to try to switch the ball a little more,” Condley said. “We get it and we just tried to force something instead of putting five, six or seven passes together. We need to keep the ball moving. The guys have to figure it out in a game, but we’re playing five or six freshman against juniors and seniors.”
Stillwater senior Aiden Weichbrodt made several saves during the opening 40 minutes of action, including a couple of tough saves where the Timberwolves almost took a lead.
Norman North (1-0) ended the scoreless action with a goal in the final minute of the first half. A quick pass from the sideline to the middle of the field near the box turned into a one touch and shot by the Timberwolves.
The shot crossed in front of Weichbrodt and deflected off the left post and into the back of the net. Norman North took a 1-0 lead with just 53 seconds left in the half.
“It’s what we talked about, but you can’t change it,” Condley said. “We’re less than a minute from halftime, why are we throwing the ball in really fast when it’s a 0-0 game with the ball on our half of the field? That just has to be better awareness. It’s not one person’s fault. There are 11 guys on the field and they saw us throw the ball in and nobody reacted fast enough, and Norman North did.
“That’s the only disappointing thing of the game. We gave them a goal and they had literally no shots at all. They were just dangerous on corners, because they are so big. We handed them a goal with 45 seconds left in the half.”
Norman North grabbed a crucial 2-0 lead in the second half that essentially sealed the deal, as the Stillwater offense couldn’t put much pressure on the NN goalkeeper or backline for most of the game.
A Timberwolves’ pass from the end line to in front of the goal resulted in a quick shot that deflected off the SHS goalkeeper and back into a crowd of players. A second or two later, the ball was kicked into net with 15 minutes and 55 seconds remaining in the contest.
“We battled in the second half, but we gave up an own goal,” Condley said. “We kicked it off ourselves.”
Stillwater will be on the road the next two games. It will travel to Yukon on Friday and Moore on Tuesday before returning home two days later. All boys’ games will start at 8 p.m.
