Without a pair of its leading scorers, the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team lost its return to Pioneer Fieldhouse after nearly a month away.
There were exactly four weeks between home contests for the Pioneers, who have yet to win a game inside their own gymnasium this season.
On Tuesday night, a struggling Norman team came to town and faced a shorthanded Stillwater squad. Norman left town with a 68-56 victory – it’s third-straight win of the season.
“I was proud of our team tonight,” SHS coach Michael Davis said. “We had 17 turnovers at half, which is way too many, but we ended up with 23. … Norman is a pretty athletic team, but I thought our kids played hard and fought. I was pleased with that. Nobody is happy with losing a game, but I thought they improved over how they have been playing. This is not everything we want it to be, but it’s not as bad as it used to be. They are showing progress. We just need to keep moving forward.”
Norman (7-11) was led by Ben Emmert, who scored 29 points in the win. Jaden Bray added 22 points to the victory.
The Tigers led much of the game, thanks to their defense and quickness. That was one of the differences in the game.
“I don’t know if it was their pressure so much as we panic at certain situations and throw it over the top,” Davis said. “We let them trap us before we got rid of the ball. That has to do with our inexperience.”
Stillwater (3-14) played without senior Garrick Martin and sophomore Jackson Holliday on Tuesday. Martin was suspended for one game following actions from the previous contest.
Holliday was diagnosed with a stress fracture and his return is unknown at this time. Davis said they might know more news later in the week.
Their absence was felt on the offensive end as far as scoring and ball handling.
“Both of them have incredible basketball IQs,” Davis said. “Some of those turnovers wouldn’t have happened if they had been in the game.”
Stillwater was led by sophomore Bayden Reese. He sank seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 25 points. Senior Tryton Sobonya and sophomore Gunnar Bratton also added nine and eight points, respectively. Junior AJ Frost chipped in seven points.
“Bayden Reese – it’s like he played two games tonight,” Davis said. “He played JV and I rested him more in the JV game, and he ended up with 25. Bayden and the rest of the sophomores have a chance to be pretty special. I like that group.”
The Pioneers trailed by only two after the first quarter. However, they were held to four points during the next eight minutes.
The only SHS field goal came from Sobonya. It wasn’t until more than six minutes later that Sobonya sank a pair of free throws to end an 8-0 run by Norman.
The Tigers expanded their lead in the third quarter after Reese began the half with a 3-pointer. Norman answered with a 14-3 run before another Reese long-range shot.
Both teams battled back and forth – answering each other’s buckets – in the fourth quarter. Stillwater was never able to trim the lead to single digits.
Stillwater will be back at home for its next game. SHS will host Class 6A No. 8 Edmond North at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’re back at home Friday,” Davis said. “I don’t know how to act – we play a home game.”
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.