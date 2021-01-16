A pair of Southmoore High runs in the second and third quarters doomed the Stillwater boys’ basketball team from winning its first home game of the season Friday night.
It was a long-anticipated home opener for the Pioneers, who were originally scheduled to play inside Pioneer Fieldhouse on Dec. 17. However, it was postponed due to COVID-19 numbers in Payne County.
Friday’s game began a close contest through one quarter, but Stillwater struggled to score in a long stretch before and after halftime. That let Southmoore take control of the game before it finally capped off the road victory over the Pioneers.
The 59-33 loss to Southmoore extended the Pioneers’ losing streak to six games, dating back to Jan. 5. The Pioneers are 3-7 on the season, and haven’t won a game in 2021.
“I was very disappointed,” SHS boys’ coach Scott Morris said. “We’re taking advantage of any opportunity to get to play basketball, and we’ve just not really seen any chemistry start to develop. I’ve got to take a good long look at that as the leader and figure out what changes I have to make. These kids want to do well and they’re working hard and they’re trying to do what we’re telling them. There is a deficit there and we’ve got to figure that out.
“I promise you I don’t lose a lot of sleep as a coach, but this is the type of thing that causes you to sit back and lose some sleep and try to figure out things you can do. These are my boys and I don’t want to see them hurting. I want to do what I can do to put them in the best place for success. That’s what I’m going to do. The guys have to be tougher and a little more resilient, and I know that’s what they’re striving for, but there’s a lack of experience there that’s been detrimental to us. We’ve got to try and bridge those gaps, but there are a lot of issues to fix.”
Neither team got off to a quick offensive start, but Stillwater led 4-0 three minutes into the game after buckets by junior Adam Barth and senior A.J. Frost, who ultimately led Stillwater with 16 points on the night. The Pioneers led 9-7 after a low-scoring first quarter.
They continued to lead and be the better team midway through the second quarter. The Pioneers led 18-11 after a basket by Frost.
Southmoore (4-6) finished the quarter on a 17-0 run during the last 4 minutes and 37 seconds of the half. It was sparked by a trio of 3-pointers.
Stillwater came out of the locker room and Frost drilled a 3 a minute into the third quarter. Stillwater didn’t score again until 1:20 left in the period – after a 12-0 Southmoore run.
“That’s kind of been our M-O – we just go on some scoring droughts,” Morris said. “It’s almost cliché, but when we go on scoring droughts, we quit playing defense, and that should never be the case. That’s part of the maturing process for this group is to learn how to battle through that kind of thing.”
Southmoore expanded its lead in the final quarter as both teams emptied the benches. Southmoore junior guard Peyton Musick led all players with 23 points after knocking down five 3-pointers.
Stillwater will be back at home Saturday to host Yukon. The varsity girls’ game begins at 6:15 p.m.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround, which I hope is a good thing,” Morris said. “I hope that allows us to regroup and get back on the winning track tomorrow. But, we’ve got a lot of things to fix and not much time to do it. We’re going to watch a lot of film between now and tomorrow and see if we can make some adjustments to get these kids picked back up, dusted off and back out there competing.”
