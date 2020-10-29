After a one-week hiatus, the Stillwater High football team will be back on the field Friday night for arguably its toughest road test of the wacky 2020 season.
The Pioneers (6-0 overall, 4-0 in district) have played three games away from home this fall, but they’ve won those by an average of 38.3 points. Their closest road game was a 48-27 victory at Del City four week ago.
Del City (1-5) lost its next two games before finally earning a win last week over Deer Creek. The Eagles were expected to compete for the Class 6A-II District 1 title.
However, heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, it’s a three-team race with Stillwater, Midwest City and Putnam City North. Midwest City has the advantage with a win over PC North last week, and could unofficially claim the district crown with a win at home over Stillwater this week.
It would be unofficial, because the district rankings are being decided by coaches’ votes because of canceled games. Stillwater leads Midwest City after the first week of votes were released Wednesday afternoon, but a Bombers’ win Friday might change votes.
Midwest City is scheduled to play Northwest Classen next week, but that contest is now a nondistrict game since NW Classen forfeited last week against Stillwater. The Pioneers earned a victory, but no district points were awarded.
“Once they forfeited a game, they are treated like a nondistrict opponent,” SHS football coach Tucker Barnard said. “So, U.S. Grant beat Northwest Classen, but now that doesn’t count as a district win anymore. The district points disappear for that game, and it’s treated like a win in any other nondistrict game.”
Coaches will vote after each of the final weeks of the regular season, and those will go toward determining the playoff seeding for each district team. Although there was some confusion Monday about the other 6A-II district as defending state champ Bixby appeared to be third in the rankings before it was discovered not all coaches voted in that district, Barnard said the process isn’t too bad once he figured out what was expected of coaches.
“I think it was a little chaotic,” Barnard said. “I talked to some of the folks at the OSSAA early (Monday) morning about the issues that were out there. The process is actually pretty simple. They’ve just created little dropdown menus for us to go in and select. … Since Northwest Classen forfeited to us, that essentially drops them out, so we have a list of six dropdowns and you select the teams without voting for your own team. So, I think they’ve made the process pretty easy.”
On the field, the Pioneers have a chance to gain a leg up on the competition Friday night when they travel to Midwest City before hosting PC North at home next week. The Pioneers and Midwest City are the only district teams without a blemish on their district records.
The Bombers’ only loss this season came at defending 5A state champ Carl Albert in early September. They’ve rattled off four district wins since that loss by a combined score of 141-33.
Stillwater has won the past two contests against Midwest City. Last year, SHS won 49-14 – in the Pioneers’ second lowest win margin – after earning a 31-13 victory in 2018 that ended a two-game losing streak to the Bombers.
“They look like a really, really good football team,” Barnard said after watching their game last week at PC North. “They’re really big. All of those young guys they had last year have grown up and look like adult men now. They always seem to have a lot of really good athletes on the field with a lot of speed. They’re executing offensively and defensively at a really high level right now.
“It’s going to be a challenging football game. I think it will be a great game and exciting. I think it will be a four-quarter football game, and we haven’t had a lot of those. This week, I think those guys can really play. Their coaches do a great job. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
Offensively, Midwest City is led by sophomore quarterback DeAngelo Irvin Jr. He’s completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 904 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in five games played this season. He’s also ran 37 times for 276 yards as the team’s second-leading rusher.
Last year, Irvin Jr. was 8 of 17 passing for 199 yards while rushing 13 times for minus-four yards in the Stillwater victory.
“Last year, they started a ninth grader against us in his first game,” Barnard said. “He had played a little bit leading into our game, but I think we were his first game to be the starter and take over as quarterback. He’s a really good football player with great speed and great athleticism, and throws the ball well.
“He’s probably more of a runner than a thrower, but he’s really capable as a passer. I really think he’s a true dual-threat quarterback. We don’t see a lot of those, but this kid can do both.”
Aside from Carl Albert’s 41 points, Midwest City hasn’t given up more than 20 points in a game this year. Having watched the Bombers play, Barnard expects a stout defense on the road Friday night.
“Their front seven is really good,” Barnard said. “They run a 3-4 defense and you’ll see a lot of similarities to us. They prowl like we do with a lot of the same pressures that we do.”
Stillwater will be trying to help senior running back Qwontrel Walker surpass 7,000 career yards and continue moving up the state’s all-time career rushing yards list. Walker is 11th with 6,878 yards – just 39 yards behind Jeremy Lewis of Lone Grove, but 245 yards behind ninth place.
The Pioneers will also have sophomore Corbin Grant as their place kicker for the second-straight game. Grant made all 10 of his point-after touchdown attempts at Del City two weeks ago.
“Corbin did a great job for us last game,” Barnard said. “Uriah is still out with some family issues, so we’re going with Corbin. He proved to be more than capable two weeks ago. He did a great job and we expect another big night from him.”
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for Stillwater High football updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.