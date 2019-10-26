OKLAHOMA CITY – Good news: Stillwater High football remained undefeated and earned the maximum amount of district points.
Bad news: star running back Qwontrel Walker left Friday night’s game with a lower leg injury.
To make matters worse, the play where Walker almost scored before laying on the turf hurt, didn’t count. An offensive penalty negated the long run.
Despite missing Walker for the final three quarters, Stillwater still cruised to a victory over winless Putnam City West. Stillwater won 61-0, earning the right to play Del City for the Class 6A-II District 1 title in two weeks.
“It’s good to win, regardless of weather or atmosphere,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “The game goes on. You have to hook up and play. I’m just happy to get a ‘W’ and move on.”
While the win and maximum 15 district points were necessary, all Stillwater thoughts were about Walker after the game.
“We don’t really know anything right now,” Barnard said. “We know about what you do. He twisted his ankle and he’s on crutches right now.”
Before he left the contest, Walker carried the ball seven times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came three plays into the game when he broke a 64-yard run down the Patriots’ sideline.
Walker added a second score a few minutes later. His 10-yard scamper through the heart of the Patriots’ defense was set up by an interception by senior safety Kobe Holley. He jumped the route and picked off the first of three Stillwater interceptions.
Junior Carter Barnard led the Pioneers with two interceptions. His dad was proud.
“That was good stuff,” Barnard said. “I actually caught the last of one of them. I didn’t even see the other one. I’ll get to see it on tape, I guess.”
On a night where the ball was slick and stats were limited, Stillwater senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy was efficient as usual. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns – both of which came in the second quarter.
Junior Steven Brown caught the second one late in the first half. It was a 36-yard pass down the middle of the field.
At the beginning of the quarter, senior Jack Smithton hauled his second catch. He brought in a one-handed snag for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
“That was an unbelievable catch,” Barnard said. “When he jumped for it, I thought it was going to be a great catch. Then as he got into it, I thought there was no way he was going to hang on. I don’t know how he pulled that into his body and protected it. It was pretty unbelievable.”
The second-string offense played the entire second half. Senior Chris Jones racked up 93 yards, while sophomore Mason Butler ran for 37 yards. Both tailbacks scored a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Caleb Allen also threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Presley on a fourth-down attempt.
“The ball was slick and we couldn’t keep it dry,” Barnard said. “We were trying to use new balls in every other play or every couple plays, but we couldn’t keep them dry and it was hard to get a handle on them. The footing was rough and it was hard to run around. We just kept it simple.”
Stillwater scored one defensive touchdown – a fumble recovery by Jadrian Gibbs – and two safeties. One was caused by a fumble, while the other was a snap over the punter’s head.
It was one of those nights, where points were scored in odd ways. The clock was also running at strange times, but Stillwater left with a dominant win.
“It was an odd night,” Barnard said. “They were really inconsistent with the clock and we didn’t know if the clock was running or if the clock was stopping. They ran the clock through an injury, I couldn’t figure out what was going on, honestly.”
The Pioneers are back on the road next week when they travel to Putnam City High on Friday.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.