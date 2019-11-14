For the second-straight year, the Stillwater High football team is hosting a Class 6A-II first-round playoff game.
The Pioneers won their district for the second-straight season, too. In doing so, they earned the right to host Sapulpa at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
Sapulpa snuck into the postseason despite losing last week’s regular season finale. The Chieftains tied Ponca City, which beat them last week, and Bartlesville for the fourth seed in 6A-II District 2. Yet, they advanced based on district points.
For Stillwater, last week’s game was for the district title. The Pioneers broke away from Del City in the second half and cruised to earning the No. 1 seed.
“I don’t want this term to sound negative, but I think there is some more anxiety attached now,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “But this feels a lot like it did last week with Del City. We tried to take the mental approach last week of it being a playoff game. If we had lost to Del City, it would have affected our seeding, but we tried to take the approach as if it were a one-and-done-type situation. We’re now two days in this week and had two good practices. I feel pretty good about where they are.”
The winner of the game will face either Muskogee or Choctaw in the state semifinals. Barnard isn’t too worried about his players looking ahead to the potential matchup with Bixby in the state title game as most around the state predict to happen.
“If you go back to the midseason, I told them it is OK to glance ahead and remind yourself where you’re going,” Barnard said. “I’m sure there is a little bit of that going on where they’re thinking if we win, who will we play in the next round and is that game against Bixby going to happen again? I’m sure some of that is happening naturally, but I’m not feeling like we’re having a problem with focus. I feel like they’re locked in.”
As the top seed and favorite, the Pioneers (10-0) will once again be looking to start quickly. In most games this season, they’ve scored early and often.
However, last week, they were held to just three points in the first quarter. Barnard hopes his team can start quicker and deliver an early haymaker to the underdog Chieftains.
“I think that’s really important,” Barnard said. “Gus Malzahn used to talk about the first and last five minutes of the first half and the first five minutes of the second half, and how important those times are. When you’re in the playoffs, you’re playing a team that’s had success so you don’t want to give them any confidence. I think it’s really important for us to come out fast and we’ve done a pretty good job of that each week, except maybe Week One.”
Sapulpa’s season began to slide downhill midseason when quarterback Eli Williams, a TCU commit, suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Chieftains (6-4) lost three of their final five contests, with the first loss of the season coming at defending state champ Bixby.
“Their quarterback is not playing and that’s a really big deal for them,” Barnard said. “He tore his knee up and you hate that for anybody, especially for a kid with that kind of talent and opportunity. It’s a shame to see. So, they’ve struggled a bit lately.
“I think the thing I wonder about is their mindset, because they had pretty high expectations, but throughout the course of the season has had injuries and lost good players. But, at the same time, I don’t have any knowledge if any of those kids will be back this week.”
Stillwater is hoping to get a star back in the lineup this week. Junior tailback Qwontrel Walker, who’s rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career, briefly came back last week, but only played in one drive before leaving the game.
“He was really limited in practice Tuesday,” Barnard said. “We let him do the walk through, but when we got into periods with guys across the ball, we pulled him out. We’re trying to be cautious and make sure we don’t do anything to slow down the healing. I’m still calling him day-to-day at this point.”
Walker’s status is still up in the air, but his return could prove deadly. He adds another weapon for Barnard and his coaching staff.
The Pioneers already have one of the best quarterbacks in the state in senior Gunnar Gundy. His favorite targets in senior Anthony Bland and junior Steven Brown have racked up more than 900 receiving yards each this season.
Last week, Gundy also found junior Luke McEndoo, senior Jack Smithton and senior Garrick Martin for key receptions. That type of firepower has been crucial for Stillwater all season.
“It’s a lot of fun, to be honest,” Barnard said. “I joked with Coach (Chad) Cawood about several years ago how we worked so hard trying to scheme how to get three yards. I say that jokingly, but that was real talk. We had to figure out how to get three yards a play so we can get that first down on fourth. That’s the way the planning was. Now, we’re scheming up touchdowns and it’s more about how can we hit a big one on somebody, so no doubt it’s more fun.”
Friday’s game will mark the final home game of the season for Stillwater. If SHS wins, the semifinal game will be played at a neutral site.
“I hope there will be a big crowd,” Barnard said. “I think one thing that could possibly hurt our crowd and I almost want to send out a plea to not let this affect it, but there’s a possibility that people in town are thinking we’ll go to the state championship, so we’ll wait and see them there in a close game. Certainly, on our side, we plan for every week to be a knock-down, drag-out game. We would sure hope that our fans would come out and make it a home-field advantage for us, regardless of the opponent.”
