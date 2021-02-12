A.J. Frost walked out of the Stillwater High boys’ basketball locker room and headed directly back to the court inside Pioneer Fieldhouse.
“I’m going to shoot some 3s,” Frost told SHS boys’ basketball coach Scott Morris when asked if he was going to take some shots after Friday’s game.
Frost made a pair of 3-pointers in the Pioneers’ 57-49 loss to Edmond North, but the SHS senior wasn’t happy with the number he missed. The Pioneers nearly upset the No. 3 team in Class 6A, but just fell short in a game they never led after the opening 30 seconds of the second quarter.
“Losses always hurt and they’re never any fun,” Morris said. “But, a loss where you feel like you came out and didn’t put up a fight are almost intolerable. Tonight, I’m proud of the guys. They fought. It wasn’t pretty, but they executed the game plan fairly well.”
In a season that’s been difficult for the Pioneers (5-12) and their new coach, Friday could serve a moment of clarity about the potential of this year’s squad. The Pioneers were less than a day removed from a victory at Norman which ended a four-game losing skid – and hadn’t practiced in over a week –and they battled one of the best 6A teams to the finish.
“This is a team that’s going on walk-throughs and scouting reports, and is developing and progressing just in a mindset,” Morris said. “It’s not even physically refining on the court. It’s just a shift in the mindset of coming out and competing. We’ve seen a lot of growth in that area, and that’s exciting.
“We wish that stuff would have been happening back in December and we would be a little more refined at this point in the season, but it’s better late than never. It’s exciting to see the optimism and growth in these guys.”
Stillwater started the game well, taking a 10-2 lead in less than four minutes. A pair of 3s from junior Bayden Reese sparked the quick start, along with buckets from junior Adam Barth and Frost.
The Huskies rallied back, but a steal by SHS junior Gunnar Bratton that ended with an easy layup with one second left on the clock gave Stillwater a three-point advantage after the first quarter.
Edmond North (15-4) took a six-point lead into halftime, but quickly expanded that to 14 in the opening four minutes of the second half. Yet, Stillwater hung tough and clawed back to within nine by the end of the third quarter.
“They only outscored us three in the third, but we spent a lot of our energy pushing back,” Morris said. “I’m just proud of the guys and hopefully we’ll keep moving forward.”
The Pioneers wasted no time in trimming the lead down to a single possession. A three-point play by freshman Trey Tuck was followed by a steal and layup from Reese and a bucket from Frost in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
The final six minutes saw both teams trading buckets and free throws. Edmond North never led by more than seven until the final bucket of the game, but Stillwater kept it within one or two possessions. However, the Pioneers couldn’t quite get over the hump and take the lead as they failed to score a field goal in the final 3:01.
“As a coach, you hope the guys will do the things we have control over,” Morris said. “I felt like they did. We don’t have control over that big guy muscling us out of the way and getting a dunk. We just don’t have the manpower to squeeze him out. What we want to do is reduce the number of touches he gets in there, and I think we did that for the most part. We can cover their shooters, and we can’t cover all of them, but for the most part, we covered them. I was proud of that. If there is such thing as a moral victory, those are the things you look at and say those are positive we can keep as we move forward and hopefully build on. If this team will keep buying in and working hard, some good things will happen.”
Stillwater is scheduled to host Norman on Tuesday before traveling to Deer Creek three days later to close out the regular season. Impending winter weather could impact the final week before the postseason begins the following week.
