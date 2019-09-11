Stillwater High will host a football team hungry for a win Friday night.
The Pioneers opened their 2019 season with a dominating 42-7 win at Edmond Memorial. However, their opponent Friday – Norman North – lost its season opener to rival Norman.
The Timberwolves fell 31-24 Thursday night in the rivalry contest. They come to Pioneer Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff with an 0-1 record, hoping to avoid an 0-2 start.
Meanwhile, Stillwater (1-0) wants to begin its season with a pair of Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference victories.
“There should be a good crowd,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “It’s a big game and the home opener. I hope there will be a lot of people out here.”
Last year, Stillwater traveled to Norman North and left town with a 44-21 win. It was the second of 12-straight victories to begin the 2018 campaign.
Barnard’s squad is expected to a contender for the Class 6A-II state title, but he also believes Norman North is improved from a year ago, when it finished the season 2-8.
“They look really improved,” Barnard said. “We were able to go to the Norman game. They basically caught the ball in the end zone on their last offensive play, but as the receiver and the DB roll over, the DB comes up with it. That game could have very easily been overtime. It was a really close game that could have gone either way.”
The Timberwolves actually bested Stillwater during the offseason in a 7-on-7 tournament. It was a narrow, last-second victory, but Stillwater knew then the Timberwolves weren’t a team to sleep on this fall.
“They beat us in 7-on-7 this summer,” Barnard said. “We thought we were pretty good at 7-on-7, so I don’t they’re going to sneak up on us. I think our kids think they’re good. I know our coaches think they’re really good. We just have to play at a high level.”
The final score of Friday’s win was lopsided, but Stillwater only led 7-0 at halftime. Edmond Memorial actually tied the game on the opening drive of the second half.
Stillwater answered with five-straight drives that resulted in five touchdowns. The Pioneers went to the ground game, which in turn opened up the passing attack. It was the lethal combination everyone expected to see in the first half.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Barnard said. “There were several miscommunications. Some of those miscommunications were from the sideline to the field. Some of those miscommunications were quarterback to wide receiver. We just had multiple times that we didn’t do what we wanted to do. Now, looking back, meeting with Gunnar this week and meeting with Coach (Chad) Cawood over the weekend, I think we’re just seeing some things we can clean up to make that not the case again.”
Barnard admitted his players could have overlooked Memorial after last year’s even more lopsided win. He said that could have also accounted for the slow start, but he hopes his players won’t overlook the Timberwolves this week.
“Looking back since hindsight is 20/20, there was probably a little bit of that,” Barnard said. “I don’t know that the guys thought they didn’t have to play hard, but I think they expected it to have been easier than what it was. You combine that with some new guys on the O-line trying to find their way and the communication troubles we had, and all of that put us in a difficult place. Now, we’re glad we’re learning our lesson in a 42-7 victory instead of a 21-7 loss.
“I think it could definitely serve as a wake-up call. You can’t mail it in, but I certainly don’t think that’s what we did. The message is still coming through. On any given week, we play good people and on any given week, if you don’t come out with your best shot, then you can lose. We were good enough last year that we get a little bit of a target on our back, so you get people’s best shot. I don’t think anybody is going to overlook Stillwater anymore. A few years ago, we probably got some advantage in that at times.”
One positive from the win was a turnover free for the Pioneers. They intercepted Memorial once, though.
Barnard said another factor was Uriah Kirby’s kickoffs, which never allowed Norman North to begin a drive with good field position.
“When you win the turnover battle, the percentages are in your favor,” Barnard said. “We won the third-down battle with them. We converted more third downs than them and more fourth downs. Those are all things that are going to point to victories. One thing that I didn’t hear many people talking about was putting 5 of 7 kickoffs in the end zone. Now, you think about our defense and as good as we can be at times, and somebody has go to 80 yards on us. If they don’t have a couple of really big, explosive plays, they’re probably not going to go 80 yards on us.”
